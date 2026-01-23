MP CM Mohan Yadav pitches AI governance, green energy and global partnerships at Davos

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday presented the state’s roadmap for artificial intelligence–led governance, renewable energy transition and global investment partnerships during a series of high-level engagements at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacts with global leaders and industry representatives at the World Economic Forum in Davos. (ANI)

Interacting with Calista Redmond, Vice President, Global AI Initiatives at NVIDIA, the Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh is working towards integrating artificial intelligence with multiple government databases to improve transparency, efficiency and last-mile delivery of public services, particularly for farmers and marginalised communities. Discussions focused on AI-driven governance models, innovation ecosystems and long-term collaboration in advanced technologies.

Yadav said the state is leveraging its strengths in land availability, skilled workforce and logistics to drive technology-enabled growth across sectors such as agriculture, education and public administration. NVIDIA representatives shared insights on sovereign AI frameworks and India-focused pilot projects, underlining the importance of region-specific data models.

The Chief Minister also outlined Madhya Pradesh’s clean energy roadmap at a global roundtable on energy transition, stating that renewable energy has been placed at the core of the state’s development strategy in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. He highlighted progress in solar power generation, energy storage and grid stability to support industrial expansion.

On the sidelines of the summit, Yadav held bilateral discussions with Maldives Minister for Economic Development and Trade Mohamed Saeed, exploring cooperation in tourism, healthcare, education, wildlife conservation and cultural exchange.

In another key engagement, the Chief Minister met Manchester United Director Avram A. Glazer to discuss potential collaboration in sports infrastructure development, grassroots football programmes and sports tourism, positioning Madhya Pradesh as an emerging sports destination.

Yadav also interacted with delegations from pharmaceutical major Sandoz and global investors, inviting investments in pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, IT–ITES and manufacturing sectors. Officials said the Davos engagements are expected to translate into long-term partnerships, technology transfer and employment opportunities for the state.