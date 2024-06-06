Internet can’t stop watching this leopard drinking water in Rajasthan amid sweltering heat: Video

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of a big cat drinking water amid scorching heat in Rajasthan. While sharing the video, Sanjay Kumar shared a few details about the leopard. Rajasthan: Leopard drinking water from a waterhole to quench his thirst. (X/@skumarias02)

“Leopards are generally secretive and shy, but summer heat draws them to waterholes even in broad daylight. Here is one famous male named ‘Rana’ by local guides at Jhalana Leopard Safari Park, Jaipur,” wrote the IAS officer while sharing the video on X.

The video shows the leopard named Rana peacefully drinking water from a waterhole. One can hear the chirping of birds in the background.

The video was shared on June 5 on X. Since being shared, it has received over 3,000 views and still counting. Many even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Gorgeous boy. Cats, big or small, have an unmatched elegance and grace. Even a simple thing like drinking water turns into an act of elegance,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Awesome.”

“Super,” said a third.

Earlier, a bone-chilling video of a leopard being beaten by sticks after it attacked a wildlife official in Kashmir’s Gandarbal was shared on social media.

The video opens to show a few people trying to capture a leopard. However, the wild animal gets on top of the official man, leaving him injured. While trying to save the official, other forest officials start hitting the leopard with sticks and keep on hitting it until it calms down.

The video caused outrage on social media, with an individual saying, “Wildlife officers handling situations like common villagers. ‘WILDLIFE’ preservers!”

A second added, “Are they really wildlife officers or some untrained people wearing uniforms?”

“This should not be manhandled. What about the Leopard? He was just stuck in this cruel world,” posted a third.