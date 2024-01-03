Leopard enters house in Gurugram, scary incident captured on camera

A video of a leopard sighting was shared on social media. The clip shows the big cat entering a house in Gurugram. The video of the incident was shared on X by ANI. The image shows a leopard entering a house in Gurugram. (X/@ANI)

“A leopard entered a house in Gurugram's Narsinghpur village. The Forest department team has arrived to catch the leopard. Gurugram Police team also reached the spot,” ANI posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a house in front of an alley. Within moments, the animal is seen running towards the house. The big cat is seen climbing a flight of stairs to enter the house. The video then proceeds to show forest officials standing outside the house with their equipment, waiting to start the rescue operation.

Another video shared by the news agency shows the leopard trapped inside the house, running around in panic.

Take a look at the videos of the leopard here:

The tweets were posted a few hours ago. Since then, they have collected thousands of views and hundreds of likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the videos. While some expressed their fear, others took the route of hilarity.

What did X users say about this leopard sighting?

“Leopard was looking for home-cooked food,” joked an X user. “Looks like the leopard wanted to upgrade to a more 'urban' lifestyle in Gurugram! Hope they find a 'paw-some' solution soon!” joined another. “OMG!” posted a third. “Scary,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you scared too?