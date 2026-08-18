‘Why did you come back to India?’: Grandfather upset with Harvard-educated founder for leaving US
Entrepreneur Naiyya Saggi has revealed that her grandfather was upset with her because she chose to return to India after studying at Harvard
Entrepreneur Naiyya Saggi has revealed that her grandfather was upset with her because she chose to return to India after studying at Harvard rather than building a life in the US. Speaking to content creator Viraj Ala in a recent vox pop-style interview, Saggi revealed that her grandfather did not speak to her for three months after she moved back to India.
Naiyya Saggi is best known as the founder of BabyChakra and co-founder of The Good Glamm Group. She is currently building a new consumer-tech company called EDT.
A full ride to Harvard
When Viraj Ala asked her which college she attended, Saggi revealed that she got a full ride to Harvard.
Her LinkedIn profile further reveals that she studied BA LLB (Hons) at the National Law School of India University and later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, where she was a Fulbright and JN Tata scholar.
After obtaining her MBA from the Ivy League institute, Saggi spent a year working as a consultant with The Bridgespan Group. She moved back to India in 2015 to — in her own words — “change the world”.
Moving back to India
“I came back to change the world. I came back to India in 2015. Built my first company out of India and now I'm on building my third company,” she told Viraj Ala.
Saggi founded BabyChakra in 2015, after seeing her sister struggle to find reliable information during pregnancy. In 2021, BabyChakra merged with MyGlamm. Saggi subsequently became a co-founder of The Good Glamm Group, alongside Priyanka Gill and Darpan Sanghvi.
During the conversation with Ala, the entrepreneur revealed that contrary to perception, she does not come from generational wealth. “My parents were in the government, they were government servants. I don't come from money, actually,” she said.
She also explained that not everyone in her family was happy with her decision to move back to India. Some, like her grandfather, saw it as a wasted opportunity.
“When I moved back to India in 2015, my granddad didn't talk to me for 3 months. He was like, ‘You had the opportunity of a lifetime to be in the US, job offers, full scholarship—why do you come back to India to build?’” Saggi revealed.
Today, her three companies are worth upward of $1 billion. Naiyya Saggi ended the interview with a note of encouragement for fellow-founders.
“Indian founders and Indian teams can build globally-defining companies from India to the world,” she said.
(Also read: Harvard-educated US founder hits back after backlash over Bali trip with staff: ‘Calling me a toxic loser’)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More