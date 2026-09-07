Global Chess League has re-invented fan engagement in chess, says India’s esports icon Naman Mortal Mathur
Mortal also made the ceremonial first move in the match between defending champions Alpine APL Pipers and Ganges Grandmasters on Sunday.
Indian esports icon and S8UL co-founder Naman “Mortal” Mathur applauded the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League’s (GCL) blend of elite competition, entertainment and fan engagement, saying the franchise-based competition has not only reinvented the way chess is experienced by audiences but also attracted newer fans.
Mortal, as he is popularly known in the gaming circuit, currently has over 7 million followers who watch his streams. He said that, much like esports, the GCL has successfully connected elite performers with creators, thereby creating a platform for the sport to grow beyond its traditional fan base.
“What I found exciting was how the league brings chess and entertainment together. Esports evolved because it made the audience feel involved in the competition and built strong communities around players and teams. GCL has the potential to do something similar for chess and introduce the game to a completely new generation of fans,” said Mortal, one of the most recognisable personalities in Indian gaming. He also made the ceremonial first move in the match between defending champions Alpine APL Pipers and Ganges Grandmasters on Sunday.
The Global Chess League features six franchises competing in a rapid, team-based format comprising male and female players as well as emerging prodigies. The fourth season is being played in Bengaluru from September 5 to 13.
GCL has introduced several innovations over the course of its four seasons to engage with fans at the venue and those following the league online. This year, team managers and captains have been given heart-rate monitors to provide a glimpse into their stress levels, while fans also have the option of following individual players in addition to the general stream.
Mortal, who rose to prominence as a professional PUBG Mobile player before becoming a leading content creator and esports entrepreneur, named FYERS American Gambits player Nihal Sarin as his favourite chess player.
“Nihal is my favourite chess player and I will always enjoy watching him compete. I am also rooting for Pranesh because of his connection with S8UL. Seeing Indian players compete against some of the biggest names in world chess is exciting for the entire gaming and esports community,” said Mortal, whose interest in chess also stems from S8UL’s association with Indian Grandmasters competing across leading international online and esports chess events.
Despite his personal support for the two Indian Grandmasters, Mortal picked defending champions Alpine APL Pipers as the favourites to win the Season 4 title, citing the return of World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen as a major advantage.
“My support will be with Nihal and Pranesh, but if I have to predict the champions, I would go with Alpine APL Pipers. They are the defending champions and the addition of Magnus makes them an extremely strong team,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More