HP OmniPad 12 review: A promising comeback that needs more polish

Omnipad 12 get the basics right with room to improve (Amit Rahi - HT) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less HP has stepped back into the tablet market with the OmniPad 12, and while there is plenty to like here, the tablet also feels like a first attempt in some areas. Not because of the hardware, but because of the overall design and, more importantly, the software experience. The OmniPad 12 is clearly designed to do more than just stream videos and browse the web. It comes with a detachable keyboard and trackpad, along with a desktop mode that automatically activates when you attach the keyboard. HP is clearly positioning this as a device that can replace your laptop for basic work. I have been using the OmniPad 12 as both a tablet and a work machine, and there are several things I genuinely like about it. However, the software experience isn't as smooth as I expected from HP, and that makes the tablet's laptop replacement ambitions harder to justify. HP OmniPad 12 specifications

Specification Details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB UFS, expandable via microSD Display 12 inch 2K LCD, 2000 x 1200 Refresh rate 90Hz Brightness 400 nits Battery 31Wh Weight 600 grams OS Android 16 Price ₹ 54,999

The metal build feels premium The build quality is one of the first things I liked about the OmniPad 12. The entire tablet is made from metal and it feels solid in the hand. At around 600 grams, it is also reasonably easy to carry considering the 12 inch display. The tablet itself is about 7.3mm thick and feels well balanced. Add the keyboard cover and the complete package gets close to 1.2kg, so it starts feeling more like a small laptop than a conventional tablet.

HP OmniPad 12 review (Amit Rahi - HT)

There is a USB Type C port for charging and data, a microSD card slot for storage expansion and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You also get four speakers positioned around the tablet. My only complaint about the design is the display bezels. They are quite thick for a 2026 tablet, and this makes the OmniPad 12 look a little dated from the front. The display is good, but not exceptional The 12 inch 2K LCD is perfectly good for everyday use. It has a 2000 x 1200 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness. HP also claims 100% sRGB coverage.

HP OmniPad 12 review (Amit Rahi - HT)

I found the display bright enough for indoor use and the 90Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel smooth. Text is sharp and videos look good, although this isn't an OLED panel, so you don't get the contrast and deep blacks found on some competing tablets. The display itself isn't a major problem for me. The thick bezels are more noticeable, particularly when you compare it with newer tablets in this price range. The keyboard cover is a big advantage This is probably one of the biggest reasons to consider the OmniPad 12. HP includes the keyboard cover in the box, so you don't have to spend extra money to turn it into a productivity device. The cover feels well made and includes a keyboard and trackpad. The keyboard isn't the best I've ever used on a tablet, but I could comfortably work on it. The keys are slightly firmer than I personally prefer, although I got used to them quickly. The trackpad is less impressive. It works, but I found myself using the touchscreen much more often. Still, having a keyboard and trackpad included makes the OmniPad 12 a much more complete package. The software is my biggest problem The OmniPad 12 runs Android 16 and has two modes. Tablet Mode gives you the normal Android interface, while attaching the keyboard automatically switches the tablet to Desk Mode. The latter gives you a more desktop-like interface with windowed applications and multitasking. I found the software glitchy at times, with occasional lags and inconsistencies in the interface. The hardware itself didn't feel particularly slow during my testing, but the software occasionally made it feel that way.

HP OmniPad 12 review (Amit Rahi - HT)