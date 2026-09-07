'Pure joy’: Dog joins football match with young monks at Spiti Valley monastery

In the clip, Maffu can be seen running alongside the young monks and trying to get involved in the game. The light-hearted interaction has made the video a hit among viewers.

The caption adds, “Maffu just joined a monastery football match in Spiti. Playing football with the young monks was definitely on his bucket list, I guess.”

“We stopped at a monastery in Spiti and this happened,” reads the text over the video.

The video, posted on Instagram by @thepawsomelifeofmurphy, features the golden retriever named Maffu enjoying a playful football match with a group of young monks.

A golden retriever has won hearts online after joining a football match with young monks at a monastery in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. The wholesome moment, captured on video, has delighted social media users, who praised the dog for bringing joy to the unexpected game.

How did social media react? The comments section was filled with messages from people charmed by Maffu’s playful appearance.

“Pawnaldo,” one user joked, referring to football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“How sweet is this,” another person wrote, while a third commented, “Uffff Maffuuu, I’m your biggest fan!”

“Pure joy! Maffu brings happiness, love and smiles to everyone around him. Dogs are truly the purest form of unconditional love and loyalty. They ask for nothing but give us their whole heart,” another user said.

One commenter called the video an inspiration, writing, “You guys are an inspiration and I wanna give the same to my boys.”

(Also Read: ‘ ₹18,000 for this?’ Parent questions poor PG conditions in Delhi University)

“The most beautiful video I have watched today. Loads of love to Maffu,” another person wrote.

A viewer also highlighted the joy Maffu appeared to bring to those around him, while another joked that the video might be a sign that they need “a fluff ball” in their life.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)