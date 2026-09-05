'So inspiring': Mumbai woman returns to college for packaging course, daughter captures first day

For many families, the first day of college is usually associated with young students stepping into a new phase of life. For one Mumbai woman, however, the occasion came with a heartwarming role reversal as she accompanied her mother on the first day of a three-month packaging course. A Mumbai woman shared her mother’s emotional first day at college as she began a three-month packaging course. (Instagram/tanvi_malhara)

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Tanvi Malhara shared a video on Instagram documenting the experience, from heading to the institute to checking out the hostel. The clip captures her mother’s mix of nervousness and excitement as she prepares to return to student life.

‘First day of college... not for me, for her!’ “First day of college... not for me, for her!” Malhara says at the beginning of the video before asking her mother about the course she has enrolled in.

“Which course are you doing?” she asks.

“Packaging. It's a packaging course at ITC,” her mother replies.

Malhara then tells viewers, “She's doing a course in packaging for three months in Mumbai, and now we are going to check the hostel.”

As they arrive at the institute, her mother points towards the premises and says, “That's the campus.”

Behind the cheerful moment, however, were an emotional couple of days as her mother came to terms with beginning the course.

“Mom is laughing right now, but she was crying just as much earlier. She's been crying for the last two days because she doesn't want to do the course... but she wants to as well,” Malhara says in the video.

Her mother then jokes about returning to student life at this stage of her life.

“At the age when I should be doing Ram-dhyan (praying/retiring), they've sent me here to study!” she says, laughing.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Dr. Nalini is always studying”.

Speaking with HT.com, Malhara confirmed that her mother has joined the Indian Institute of Packaging in Mumbai for the course.

Watch the clip here: