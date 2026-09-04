Woman shares mother’s journey of learning to swim at 57: ‘She’s finally asking herself, what do I want?’

A 57-year-old woman learning to swim for the first time has struck a chord on social media, with her daughter sharing how the experience represents a new chapter in her mother’s life after years spent putting family and responsibilities before herself. A woman shared how her 57-year-old mother took up swimming for the first time and found joy in learning something new. (Instagram/thevirgocompass)

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Anu Sharma shared a video on Instagram showing her mother inside a swimming pool as she learns the new skill. Introducing the clip, Sharma said, "My 57-year-old mom will teach you there is no age limit to learn new skills in life."

‘I’m having so much fun’ In the video, Sharma asks her mother, "How are you feeling swimming for the first time in your life?"

Her mother responds enthusiastically: "I am feeling really good... I wish—why didn't I join earlier! I mean, I'm having so much fun, don't even ask. Everyone should learn, guys!"

The light-hearted exchange takes on a deeper meaning in the caption accompanying the video, where Sharma reflects on her mother’s life and the circumstances that prevented her from prioritising her own wishes for years.

"My 57-year-old mom is learning how to swim. She was born in a family where daughters weren’t celebrated. Then she got married into a home where women weren’t respected. And in between the two, she spent years surviving, sacrificing, and raising us. She never really got to ask herself, “What do I want?” But today, at 57, she’s finally asking herself that question. She’s learning to swim. She’s travelling. She’s becoming independent. She’s doing things simply because they make her happy. And watching her live this second life makes me realise—our parents spent their first innings making our lives beautiful. Maybe now, it’s our turn to make theirs unforgettable."

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Social media users react The post prompted several heartwarming reactions from users.

One user wrote, "This is so beautiful and inspiring." Another remarked, "It’s never too late to choose yourself." A third person reflected on the emotional aspect of the moment, saying, "Watching parents rediscover life is priceless." Another user added, "She deserves every bit of this happiness."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)