Next chapter of rural women's empowerment

India's rural women's empowerment journey is entering a transformative new phase. While development interventions have rightly focused on savings, credit, self-help groups and livelihood opportunities, the next stage of rural transformation requires a stronger emphasis on women-led entrepreneurship as an economic growth imperative. Women's enterprise development is not merely a social objective; it is a strategic necessity for accelerating rural incomes, generating local employment, strengthening value chains and enhancing the productivity and resilience of rural economies. The next leap in inclusive growth will come from recognising rural women not only as workers, but as entrepreneurs, producers, service providers, market participants and job creators capable of contributing significantly to India's development aspirations. Women empowerment (Voices of Youth)

Employment provides income, while enterprise creates both income and economic agency. It enables women to make decisions, build assets, access markets, generate employment and shape local economies. As women-owned enterprises grow, they create opportunities for others, strengthen value chains, preserve traditional knowledge and contribute to more resilient rural communities.

Across rural India, women are already central to agriculture and allied activities. They cultivate fields, manage livestock, process food, lead community institutions and sustain household economies. Yet their contribution has often remained invisible in ownership, enterprise and market participation. Recognising women not merely as contributors to rural production but as creators of rural prosperity is essential for the next phase of inclusive development.

One of India's greatest strengths has been its ability to build community-based institutions that empower women collectively. Self-help groups SHGs) have demonstrated how social capital, trust and collective action can become powerful instruments of transformation. What began as a movement centred on savings and financial inclusion is steadily evolving into a platform for entrepreneurship, value addition and local economic development.

This evolution reflects a broader shift in development thinking. Financial inclusion is not an end in itself; it is the foundation upon which sustainable enterprises can be built. Credit creates opportunity, but long-term prosperity depends equally on skills, technology, market access, digital capability and institutional support. When these elements come together, women are able to move beyond subsistence livelihoods towards enterprises that generate stable incomes and create employment within their own communities.

Encouragingly, this transition is already visible across many parts of rural India. Women are increasingly establishing enterprises in food processing, handicrafts, textiles, dairy, livestock, rural services and agri-based businesses. Collective institutions such as producer organisations and women's enterprises are enabling aggregation, improving market access and strengthening bargaining power. Technology is further expanding possibilities through digital payments, e-commerce platforms and improved access to information.

Climate resilience is emerging as a critical dimension of women-led rural enterprise development. As climate variability increasingly affects agriculture and rural livelihoods, women entrepreneurs can play a transformative role in promoting climate-resilient agriculture, sustainable natural resource management, renewable energy solutions and diversified livelihood opportunities. Women-led enterprises in areas such as climate-smart farming, seed production, agri-processing, watershed-based activities, solar-powered rural services, biomass-based energy solutions and community enterprises can simultaneously enhance incomes, strengthen adaptation capacities and build local resilience. By combining entrepreneurship with environmental stewardship, rural women are uniquely positioned to drive a development model that is economically viable, socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable.

Institutional innovation has an equally important role to play. Capacity-building programmes, enterprise incubation, market linkages, digital record-keeping and value-chain development are creating an ecosystem that supports enterprise growth rather than merely facilitating access to finance. Such approaches recognise that entrepreneurship requires continuous mentoring, market intelligence and business development support alongside financial services.

The Government of India’s Lakhpati Didi initiative has given this transition a clear income benchmark. A Lakhpati Didi is identified not by one-time assistance, but by sustainable annual household income of ₹1 lakh or more. As on 30 July 2026, more than 3.46 crore SHG members have been enabled as Lakhpati Didis, reflecting the scale at which SHG women are being supported to move towards higher and more sustainable incomes.

This ecosystem approach is particularly relevant for rural women. Entrepreneurship often involves navigating multiple challenges simultaneously including balancing household responsibilities, accessing markets, adopting technology and managing business risks. Addressing these constraints requires coordinated action across institutions rather than isolated interventions. Finance, skilling, infrastructure, digital systems, market access and social support must work together to enable women-owned enterprises to thrive.

The growing integration of digital technologies offers another important opportunity. Digital transactions, bookkeeping and online commerce are improving business visibility and strengthening confidence among financial institutions and market participants alike. As enterprise records become more robust, women entrepreneurs can access wider opportunities, formal markets and more appropriate financial products that match their business needs.

Traditional knowledge and local products also present significant opportunities for women-led enterprises. Rural India possesses a rich heritage of crafts, handlooms, food products and agricultural diversity. Supporting value addition, quality improvement, branding and market access can transform these traditional strengths into sustainable enterprises that generate local employment while preserving cultural heritage. Women are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation because they are often the custodians of local skills, indigenous knowledge and community networks.

Institutions have an important responsibility in enabling this transition. Over the years, development organisations have expanded their focus beyond financial inclusion to building stronger rural enterprises through capacity development, producer collectives, market interventions, digital initiatives and entrepreneurship promotion. These efforts underline an important lesson: sustainable development is achieved not through standalone schemes but through strong institutions that empower communities to grow with confidence.

The next phase of rural transformation will be shaped not merely by increasing women’s participation in economic activity, but by expanding their ownership of enterprises, assets, value chains and markets. Women-led businesses can become powerful engines of local economic growth by generating employment, fostering innovation, strengthening rural value chains and building more resilient communities.

Realising this potential will require stronger integration of policy, institutions, finance and markets. Enterprise-oriented credit, demand-driven skilling, digital technologies, climate-resilient livelihoods, local value addition and producer collectives must become central to rural development strategies. Equally important is an enabling environment that allows women-owned businesses to scale, innovate and compete while remaining inclusive and rooted in their communities.

India’s rural women have already demonstrated remarkable capabilities in financial discipline, collective action and community leadership. The opportunity now is to enable them to emerge as enterprise leaders, wealth creators and drivers of local economic transformation. When rural women own and grow businesses, they do more than raise household incomes; they create jobs, diversify village economies, strengthen families, preserve traditional knowledge and inspire confidence across generations.

As India advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, supporting the transition of rural women from participation to ownership, and from livelihoods to sustainable enterprise, must become a central pillar of development strategy. Women-led rural enterprise can be one of India’s most powerful pathways towards inclusive, resilient and broad-based prosperity.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Shaji Krishnan V, chairman, NABARD.