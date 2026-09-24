Cristiano Ronaldo admits to thinking about retirement after Portugal's World Cup debacle: ‘Goal is two-fold’

Cristiano Ronaldo, the long-time Portugal talisman, finally admitted to considering retiring from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup debacle, where the side lost to Spain in the Round of 16. However, the striker added that he chose to continue because of his two dreams - 1000 career goals and winning the UEFA Nations League. Cristiano Ronaldo says he thought about retiring after Portugal's FIFA World Cup debacle. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

The 41-year-old, who has represented Portugal in 233 matches, revealed that he has held discussions with both the Portuguese Football Federation president, Pedro Proenca, and head coach, Jorge Jesus, and confirmed that he would be available for the national team when required.

"Yes, I did," Ronaldo said when asked if he had considered retiring after the World Cup.

“Of course, I'm always thinking about my decisions, my future, and the present also. I'm a thinker; you have to think. This is why you see me here now; it means I will continue,” he added.

The seasoned campaigner believes that he still has a lot to offer for the national team and can contribute in Portugal, becoming a major force in international football.

“I still believe that I'm able to help the national team reach what they want. I think I can give the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football,” said Ronaldo.

“Whenever they say they don't want me in the national team, I will be the first one to go. When I think I am not adding anything to the team, or that I create an atmosphere, I will be the first to go,” he added.

Two-fold goal The maverick striker further added that he wants to score 1000 career goals, but said it isn't an obsession, as he knows he'll reach the landmark sooner rather than later.

“My goal is twofold: to score my 1,000th goal and to win the UEFA Nations League,” said Ronaldo.

“I know I will achieve it, but it is not an obsession. The rest is about enjoying it, but yes, I really want to achieve this record,” he added.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo is currently 21 goals shy of 1,000. The forward also had high praise in store for the current Portugal manager. Ronaldo and Jesus had previously worked together at the Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Jesus will begin his tenure with Portugal against Wales in the Nations League on Thursday.

“It was a perfect choice. He brings a different atmosphere, new ideas, and a different way of speaking,” said the striker.