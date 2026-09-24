Ferozepur, A government girls' school in Punjab's Ferozepur received a bomb threat through an unidentified email on Thursday, prompting police to launch a search operation and vacate the premises as a precautionary measure. Govt school in Punjab's Ferozepur receives bomb threat, search conducted

The threatening message was sent to the school's official email ID from an unknown email account.

The school management immediately informed the police and administration, following which police teams reached the spot and carried out a thorough search of the premises, officials said.

Following the alert, the police checked the school building, classrooms, campus and surrounding areas for any suspicious object.

Keeping the safety of students and staff in mind, the school premises were vacated and the police conducted a detailed search.

However, no suspicious object was found during the search, officials said.

School Principal Rajesh Mehta said the police were informed immediately after the threatening email was received. The police reached the spot and initiated a security check, while the school management took necessary precautionary measures for the safety of students and staff.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said the threat was being taken seriously and an investigation had been initiated to identify the sender and the source of the email.

"Keeping in mind the security of the students, the school premises had been vacated," said the SSP, adding that the cyber team was also examining the email to trace its origin.

The fresh scare comes close on the heels of similar threats in the past few months at multiple places in Punjab and Haryana, where such emails later turned out to be hoaxes.

Earlier this month, the District Court Complex had received a bomb threat email, prompting the police to evacuate the premises and suspend public entry while security agencies carried out an extensive search. It later turned out to be a hoax.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.