‘We all have a wild card’: Indian billionaire shares life lessons from UNO

What can a simple game of UNO teach you about life? Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal recently shared his take on the colourful card game, drawing parallels between its Skip, Reverse and Wild cards and everyday challenges. Anil Agarwal compares UNO cards with lessons from life. (X/@AnilAgarwal_Ved)

Agarwal shared his thoughts in a post on X, saying that a young member of his team introduced him to UNO a few days ago. The game, he said, helped him look at life differently.

Anil Agarwal’s UNO life lessons “A simple game, colourful cards… yet it explained life in a new way. Every card felt like a small lesson,” Agarwal wrote.

He said the Skip Card reminded him that not every obstacle or argument deserves a person’s energy. According to him, some things are better ignored, allowing life to move forward more smoothly.

Agarwal compared the Reverse Card to the ability to change the direction of a situation when things are not going your way. “Sometimes, one strong decision is enough to turn the situation around,” he wrote.

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He reserved special attention for the Wild Card, calling it the best of them all. Agarwal said he believes everyone has a “wild card” in life, referring to a quality, strength or gift that makes them different.

“If you learn to recognise it and use it at the right time, it can take you a very long way,” he wrote.

He went on to compare life with the game, saying thoughtful decisions and small opportunities can gradually create momentum. He ended his post by asking people about the “wild card” that makes them uniquely themselves.

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