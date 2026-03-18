Indian billionaire reveals he loves working with Gen Z despite having ‘very little in common’
Anil Agarwal highlighted different habits of Gen Z which he finds admirable.
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal recently took to Instagram to share his admiration for Gen Z. While many from his generation remain sceptical of younger employees, Agarwal expressed his love for collaborating with them. He highlighted their focus on mental health and self-care as qualities to be admired rather than dismissed.
“India has the highest number of Gen Z. And most people my age won’t agree with me, but I love working with them,” Anil Agarwal wrote. In the next line, he gave an example to share how he has “very little in common” with this generation.
Also Read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praises Anil Agarwal's ₹15,000 crore pledge after son's death: 'I greatly admire your gesture'
“We have very little in common. For example, I have never used an app to track my sleep, but they do.”
He then elaborated on the specific qualities he finds inspiring in Gen Z. “They are also the first generation who value mental health, and encourage others to do the same. The way they take breaks during the day, it shows they care about themselves.”
The billionaire continued, “Woh samay beet gaya, jab bachhe sirf buzurgo ki baat sunte the [The days when children simply followed whatever their elders said are over] . And honestly, that’s not a bad thing. This generation has ideas and is also more responsible, sensible, and creative than we give them credit for.”
He expressed how he is learning new things while working with Gen Z employees. “And the more time I spend around them, the more I’m learning that curiosity is really the best way to bridge gaps between people. Instead of expecting them to become more like us, maybe we need to be more like them.”
“On that note, maybe it’s time I give these sleep tracking apps a try. Will keep you updated on how it goes.”
How did social media react?
Agarwal’s post sparked a range of responses on social media, with many users expressing their agreement through clapping emojis.
An individual wrote, “What a thought process, sir!!” Another added, “Love the way you welcomed Gen Z.”
What is Anil Agarwal’s net worth?
Anil Agarwal’s net worth is estimated at $4 billion, according to Forbes. He is a metal and mining magnate who “turned a tiny scrap metal business into London-headquartered Vedanta Resources”.
Anil Agarwal’s early life and family
Born in 1954, he completed his education at Miller School in Patna. Soon after, he entered the world of trade and entrepreneurship.
Anil Agarwal married Kiran Agarwal in 1975. He had two children, Priya Agarwal and Agnivesh Agarwal. Tragically, his son passed away in January 2026.
Also Read: Anil Agarwal pens emotional note after son Agnivesh’s death, says ‘his dreams are now mine to fulfil’
Agarwal announced the tragic news on X. A part of his tweet, posted on January 7, read, “Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More