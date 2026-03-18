Indian billionaire reveals he loves working with Gen Z despite having ‘very little in common’

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal recently took to Instagram to share his admiration for Gen Z. While many from his generation remain sceptical of younger employees, Agarwal expressed his love for collaborating with them. He highlighted their focus on mental health and self-care as qualities to be admired rather than dismissed. Anil Agarwal shared this post on Instagram. (Instagram/@anilagarwal_vedanta)

“India has the highest number of Gen Z. And most people my age won’t agree with me, but I love working with them,” Anil Agarwal wrote. In the next line, he gave an example to share how he has “very little in common” with this generation.

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“We have very little in common. For example, I have never used an app to track my sleep, but they do.”

He then elaborated on the specific qualities he finds inspiring in Gen Z. “They are also the first generation who value mental health, and encourage others to do the same. The way they take breaks during the day, it shows they care about themselves.”

The billionaire continued, “Woh samay beet gaya, jab bachhe sirf buzurgo ki baat sunte the [The days when children simply followed whatever their elders said are over] . And honestly, that’s not a bad thing. This generation has ideas and is also more responsible, sensible, and creative than we give them credit for.”

He expressed how he is learning new things while working with Gen Z employees. “And the more time I spend around them, the more I’m learning that curiosity is really the best way to bridge gaps between people. Instead of expecting them to become more like us, maybe we need to be more like them.”

“On that note, maybe it’s time I give these sleep tracking apps a try. Will keep you updated on how it goes.”