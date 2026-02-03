Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praises Anil Agarwal's ₹15,000 crore pledge after son's death: 'I greatly admire your gesture'

Reacting to Agarwal’s message on X, Mazumdar-Shaw wrote, “Your grief is inconsolable and I greatly admire your gesture and commitment to the education and healthcare sectors in honoring Agnivesh’s wishes.”

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has expressed support for Anil Agarwal after the Vedanta Group chairman shared an emotional post about his family’s loss and his plans to dedicate a large portion of his wealth to social causes.

Her response came after Agarwal revealed details of his first official engagement following the death of his eldest son, Agnivesh Agarwal, who passed away at 49. In his post, Agarwal said he attended the “PM’s Roundtable with Global Energy Leaders” on the sidelines of India Energy Week, where he met PM Modi and received condolences.

“This was the first official meeting I attended after the tragedy in our family. I am very grateful to Pradhan Mantri ji who expressed his condolences and deep sympathy for my loss,” Agarwal wrote, adding that the PM’s advice to stay strong and continue contributing to the country provided “great solace.”

During the meeting, the billionaire reiterated his philanthropic commitment, stating that 75% of his wealth would go back to society. “I will cease to be a promoter and will work as a trustee,” he wrote, adding that he intends to invest between ₹10,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore in initiatives focused on education, healthcare, or other areas that benefit society.

“Very humbly, in keeping with the wishes of my late son, I put forward a request to do something big in education or healthcare or anything else that can benefit society. I would like to put in Rs10,000 crore- ₹15,000 crore in such an effort. I am thankful to the PM for appreciating the sentiment,” Agarwal said, describing the Prime Minister’s words as “a massive support” as the family copes with grief.

‘Darkest day of my life’ On January 7, Agarwal had described his son’s passing as the “darkest day” of his life in a deeply personal message. “My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams,” he wrote.

According to the family, Agnivesh had suffered injuries in a skiing accident in the US and was recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital. “We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us,” Agarwal said.

Expressing the depth of his grief, he added, “No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend.”

Renewing a promise made to his son, he said, “I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life.”