Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh dies at 49 after cardiac arrest, tributes pour in

Tributes have poured in for Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of Vedanta chairman and mining tycoon Anil Agarwal, who passed away in the United States following a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 49. Agnivesh Agarwal, 49, was the eldest son of billionaire Anil Agarwal. (X/@AnilAgarwal_Ved)

Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), had suffered injuries in a skiing accident in the US and was recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Despite doctors’ efforts and encouraging signs of recovery, he died after a sudden cardiac arrest.

In an emotional post on X, Anil Agarwal said it was “the darkest day” of his life. “We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us,” he wrote, adding that no parent is prepared for such a loss. “This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend,” he said.

Tributes pour in for Agnivesh Agarwal Condolence messages from political and industry leaders began flooding social media soon after the announcement.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said he and his wife were “heartbroken by the tragic demise” of Agnivesh. “Anil Ji, I'm sending our deepest condolences and offering heartfelt prayers. May god provide you and family the strength to bear this unimaginable loss,” he wrote on X.

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also expressed grief, saying, “Saddened to learn about the demise of your beloved son, Agnivesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and admirers. May the departed soul attain Sadgati. May God grant immense strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the news “tragic”, writing that he hoped the family would find the strength to overcome the loss. “Prayers for the sadgati of Agnivesh’s soul. Om Shanti,” he added.

JSW Foundation chairperson Sangita Jindal also extended sympathies to the family. “My deepest sympathies to kiran bhabhi and u Anil bhaiya. May Agnivesh rest in peace!” she wrote.

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw conveyed her condolences, saying she could hear the “profound grief” in Agarwal’s words. “My heartfelt condolences to you and Kiranji. This is so very tragic and I can hear the profound grief in your words. May Agnivesh’s soul rest in peace. Om Shanthi,” she said.

Agnivesh Agarwal was the eldest son of billionaire Anil Agarwal. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer and went on to set up Fujairah Gold. He was also the chairman of Hindustan Zinc. Agnivesh was also on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL).