'Darkest day of my life': Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal after son passes away

Vedanta chairman Anil Agrawal’s 49-year-old son Agnivesh died on Wednesday in a New York hospital, days after a skiing accident, the prominent businessman said. Anil Agarwal said that Agnivesh believed deeply “in building a self-reliant India”. (X/ Anil Agarwal)

In an emotional post on X, Agarwal described it as “the darkest day” of his life, adding that the loss has shattered his family.

“Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us. No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend,” Agrawal wrote.