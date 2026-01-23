Anil Agarwal pens emotional note after son Agnivesh’s death, says ‘his dreams are now mine to fulfil’

He went on to say, “Time keeps moving at its own pace. It never stops for anyone… that is life. The dreams that Agnivesh saw are now for me to fulfil. I see reflections of Agnivesh in each of you… and it is with this courage, I am gathering the strength to move forward.”

“Over the past few days, the love, prayers, and kindness you have shown me are beyond what words can express. Because of you, I never felt alone even for a moment,” Agarwal wrote, acknowledging messages from across the country and beyond. Calling it “the true beauty of our country”, he added that collective compassion gives him the courage to move forward even as life continues relentlessly.

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal has shared an emotional message following the death of his eldest son, Agnivesh Agarwal, who passed away at the age of 49. In a post on X, Agarwal reflected on the overwhelming support he has received and said the dreams his son once held would now become his own responsibility to fulfil.

‘The darkest day of my life’ Earlier, on January 7, Agarwal had described his son’s passing as the darkest day of his life. In a deeply personal post, he shared details of the tragic sequence of events that led to Agnivesh’s death.

“Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams,” he wrote. According to the family, Agnivesh had suffered injuries in a skiing accident in the United States and was recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. “We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us,” Agarwal said.

Expressing the depth of his grief, he added, “No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend.”

A life of purpose and simplicity Remembering his son’s journey, Agarwal recalled Agnivesh’s birth in Patna on June 3, 1976, and his rise from a middle class Bihari family to becoming a respected business leader. “From a middle class Bihari family, he grew into a man of strength, compassion, and purpose,” he wrote, describing him as a sportsman, musician and leader who remained humble despite his achievements.

Agnivesh studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, went on to set up Fujairah Gold, and later became chairman of Hindustan Zinc. He also served on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited. Yet, Agarwal emphasised that beyond titles, his son was “simple, warm, and deeply human”.

“He was not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world,” Agarwal wrote, adding that he and his wife Kiran were broken but found meaning in continuing the social commitments they had shared with Agnivesh.

Renewing a promise made to his son, Agarwal said, “I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society. Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life.”