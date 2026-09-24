Adobe Premiere finally launches on Android, bringing pro-style editing and AI tools to your smartphone

Adobe has brought its Premiere mobile video-editing app to Android, expanding access to its editing tools beyond iPhone users. The app, which debuted on iPhone last year, is now free on Android and targets creators who increasingly shoot and edit content on smartphones. From short social media videos and tutorials to vlogs and podcast clips, Premiere mobile app is designed to handle much of the editing directly on a phone. Here’s everything you need to know about the new editing tool and where to access it. Premiere Mobile gives creators templates, creative assets and 4K exports without ads or watermarks. (Adobe)

Adobe Premiere mobile features and capabilities At the heart of Premiere mobile is a multi-track timeline that lets creators bring different parts of a video together in one place. Users can layer video clips, music, voiceovers, text and effects, enabling more detailed edits without switching between multiple tools.

The app also gives users more control over individual cuts through frame-accurate editing. This lets creators trim footage precisely, match an edit to a beat, or time a reaction without settling for rough cuts.

Adobe has also focused on one aspect of video creation that's difficult to fix after recording: audio. Its Enhance Audio feature can reduce background noise and make voices clearer with a single tap. This could be useful when recording interviews, voiceovers or videos in busy environments.

Creators who want to get started quickly can use templates created by other creators. They can also create their own templates for projects they make regularly. Premiere Mobile app includes effects, transitions and other creative assets, along with music from Adobe Stock. Users can also import their own files or extract audio from existing videos.

The app supports video editing and exports in up to 4K resolution. Adobe has also kept the experience relatively straightforward by removing ads and watermarks. Users do not have to deal with forced logins or upgrade prompts while editing their videos.

Premiere Mobile app also brings several generative AI tools powered by Adobe Firefly. Generative Fill can modify parts of an image, while Image-to-Video can turn still images into moving clips. It also includes a Generate Sound Effects tool for creating audio effects based on a creator's needs.

However, Adobe is not stopping with the features available at launch. The company plans to add Adobe Fonts, improved captions, keyframes, cropping and beat detection in future updates. It is also working on a feature that will allow users to continue editing projects between Premiere Mobile and the desktop version of Premiere.

This could make the app more useful for creators who start editing on their phones but need the extra controls available on a desktop. For now, Adobe says the free version includes essential editing tools, while additional generative credits and storage will be available through upgrades.