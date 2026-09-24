Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested one person and identified the remaining 12 accused in the alleged assault on Sikkimese rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, within 24 hours of registration of the case, an officer said on Thursday. Arunachal police arrest one, identify 12 others in rapper UNB assault case

The arrested accused has been identified as 22-year-old Nabam Tapang, a resident of Bobia village under Leporiang circle in Papum Pare district.

He was apprehended at Doimukh on Wednesday night with the assistance of the officer-in-charge of Itanagar Police Station and his team, Lower Dibang Valley Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok said.

A special investigation team , constituted under Ngupok's supervision, is probing the case. The SP said all 13 persons allegedly involved in the incident have been identified and efforts are on to arrest the remaining 12, who are also from Papum Pare district.

"We have identified all 13 accused in the case and arrested one accused," Ngupok said.

Police have also invoked additional provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as the investigation progressed and more details about the alleged offences emerged, officials said.

The action followed an FIR registered at Roing Police Station in connection with the alleged assault on UNB and his manager near Tiwari Gaon in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday evening.

According to police, information about the incident was received at Roing police station at around 7.50 pm. UNB and his team were travelling towards Roing after attending a concert at Anini in Dibang Valley district when they were allegedly intercepted by a group of men.

Police said two vehicles followed the rapper's vehicle for nearly an hour before stopping it on an isolated stretch of road about 39 km from Roing. The assailants allegedly damaged the vehicle with an iron rod and assaulted UNB and his manager before leaving the spot after a truck arrived there.

UNB sustained injuries to his head and face and swelling around one eye, police said.

Ngupok said the remote location of the incident and absence of mobile network connectivity posed difficulties for investigators.

"The place where the assault happened is around 39 km from Roing and is a secluded area with no network connectivity. It has come as a challenge, but the Roing police force is doing its best," he said.

Police had earlier traced the vehicle allegedly used in the incident and identified one suspect as part of efforts to establish the identities of all those involved.

The investigation is continuing to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the alleged assault. Search operations are also underway to apprehend the remaining accused, police said.

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