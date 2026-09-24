Want to try cooking everyday snacks in an air fryer? These 5 recommendations can help you get the desired results

Crispy Indian snacks made simpler with less oil and everyday convenience. (AI Generated Image) By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less Air fryers can be a useful addition to Indian kitchens, especially for preparing everyday snacks with less oil. From roasted makhana, spiced chana, puffed rice and peanuts to sprout chaat, they can make quick, convenient snacks with minimal fuss. They are also handy for occasional favourites such as pakoras, samosas and hara bhara kebabs, offering a crisp finish without deep-frying. The taste will not be exactly the same as fried versions, but it can come surprisingly close. Serve these snacks with an assortment of chutneys, sauces and dips to make the spread more interesting. With health and lifestyle benefits increasingly outweighing taste-related compromises, air frying is certainly worth exploring for everyday Indian snacking.

This 6.5-litre air fryer is designed for everyday cooking, including roasting, baking, grilling and air frying. Its rapid hot-air circulation helps cook food with less oil, while the digital touch controls make settings easy to adjust. Eight preset menus offer convenient cooking options, and the viewing window with built-in light lets you monitor food without opening the fryer. The generous capacity is suitable for preparing larger portions or snacks for the family.

Specifications Special Feature 8 preset cooking menus Product Dimensions 39D × 33W × 28H cm Colour Black Capacity 6.5 litres Material Plastic and metal Reasons to buy Large cooking capacity 8 preset menus Reason to avoid Takes up counter space Touch controls need cleaning

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its spacious basket, easy controls and convenient cooking performance. Why choose this product? Choose it for family-sized portions, versatile cooking modes and convenient food monitoring.

2. AGARO Elegant Air Fryer, 6.5L, 12 Preset Cooking Modes, 360 Degrees Air Circulation With Variable Temperature Settings, Frying, Grilling, Toasting, Roasting, 1800W, Black. Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This air fryer combines a generous 6.5-litre capacity with 1800W power for everyday cooking. Its 360-degree air circulation supports frying, grilling, toasting and roasting, while adjustable temperature settings offer greater control over different recipes. Twelve preset cooking modes simplify preparation, making it suitable for snacks, appetisers and regular meals. The digital touch controls also make it convenient to adjust cooking settings according to the dish.

Specifications Special Feature 12 preset cooking modes Product Dimensions 30D × 34W × 38H cm Colour Black Capacity 6.5 litres Material Stainless steel body Reasons to buy 12 preset modes Generous cooking capacity Reason to avoid Large countertop footprint Higher power consumption

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its capacity, presets and easy-to-use touch controls. Why choose this product? Choose it for versatile cooking, family-sized portions and convenient preset controls.

This 6.2-litre digital air fryer uses Rapid Air Technology to circulate hot air for cooking with little to no added oil. Its 2000W power supports frying, roasting, grilling and baking, making it suitable for everyday snacks and meals. The digital controls offer convenient temperature and time adjustment, while the removable, dishwasher-safe basket simplifies cleaning. Its generous capacity makes it practical for preparing portions for the family.

Specifications Special Feature Rapid Air Technology Product Dimensions 40.3 × 31.5 × 30.7 cm Colour Black and silver Capacity 6.2 litres Material Plastic and metal Reasons to buy Rapid Air Technology Dishwasher-safe removable basket Reason to avoid Bulky countertop footprint Higher power consumption

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its cooking performance, generous capacity and easy cleaning. Why choose this product? Choose it for family-sized portions, versatile cooking and convenient digital controls.

This 5.4-litre digital air fryer is designed for everyday cooking with reduced oil. Its rapid air circulation supports even cooking, while the see-through window lets you monitor food during preparation. Touch controls, temperature adjustment and automatic shut-off add convenience, making it suitable for roasting, frying and reheating snacks. The non-stick basket can also simplify cleaning after cooking. Its compact design makes it practical for regular household use.

Specifications Special Feature 360° rapid air circulation Product Dimensions 30D × 31W × 33H cm Colour Black Capacity 5.4 litres Material Non-stick basket Reasons to buy See-through cooking window Automatic shut-off Reason to avoid Moderate cooking capacity Limited countertop space

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight its convenient controls, spacious basket and easy everyday cooking. Why choose this product? Choose it for reduced-oil cooking, convenient monitoring and practical family-sized portions.

This 4.2-litre digital air fryer is designed for convenient everyday cooking, with functions for frying, baking, roasting, grilling, toasting, reheating and defrosting. Its Quick Fry Technology and 1450W Super Helix heating support efficient cooking, while the live cooking window lets you monitor food without opening the basket. Digital touch controls and preset menus add convenience, while its compact design suits smaller kitchens.

Specifications Special Feature 7-in-1 cooking functions Product Dimensions 27.5 × 27.5 × 31.5 cm Colour Black and gold Capacity 4.2 litres Material Compounded plastic body Reasons to buy Live cooking window Compact kitchen footprint Reason to avoid Smaller cooking capacity Limited batch size

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its compact design, cooking window and versatile preset functions. Why choose this product? Choose it for everyday snacks, versatile cooking and convenient food monitoring. What are the disadvantages of an air fryer? Air fryers have limited capacity, take counter space, and may need multiple batches. Food can taste different from deep-fried versions, while some models require regular cleaning. What exactly does an air fryer do? An air fryer circulates hot air around food to create a crisp exterior with little oil. It can fry, roast, bake, grill and reheat everyday dishes. What is unhealthy about an air fryer? Air frying itself is not inherently unhealthy. However, heavily processed foods can remain high in salt, sugar and calories, while overcooking starchy foods may increase unwanted compounds. Factors to keep in mind when buying an air fryers for every Indian snacks cooking: Capacity: Choose 4–6 litres for everyday snacks, or larger for family-sized batches. Temperature control: Adjustable temperatures help with roasting makhana, peanuts, chana, pakoras and kebabs. Cooking functions: Presets for frying, roasting, baking and grilling add versatility. Air circulation: Even hot-air circulation helps achieve a more consistent crisp texture. Power: Higher wattage can support faster heating and cooking. Basket design: A non-stick, removable basket makes serving and cleaning easier. Viewing window: Useful for checking samosas, kebabs and other snacks while cooking. Ease of cleaning: Dishwasher-safe, detachable parts can simplify regular maintenance. 3 best features of air fryers for every Indian snacks cooking:

Product Wattage Control Method Air Frying Technology KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L 1600W Digital touch controls Rapid heat circulation AGARO Elegant Air Fryer 6.5L 1800W Digital touch controls 360° air circulation PHILIPS HD9270/70 6.2L 2000W Digital controls Rapid Air Technology Pigeon Healthifry 5.4L 1500W Touch controls 360° rapid air circulation Crompton Ameo DLX 4.2L 1450W Digital controls Quick Fry Technology

FAQs about air fryers Can air fryers cook Indian snacks? Yes. They can prepare makhana, chana, peanuts, pakoras, samosas and hara bhara kebabs with less oil. Are air-fried snacks healthier than fried snacks? They can be lower in added oil and calories, depending on the ingredients and preparation method. Does an air fryer make food taste like deep-fried snacks? Not exactly. The texture and taste can be similar, but deep-fried food usually has a different crispness. What size air fryer is suitable for a family? A 5–6-litre model is generally practical for preparing larger portions and family-sized batches. What can you cook besides snacks in an air fryer? Air fryers can also roast, grill, bake and reheat vegetables, paneer, chicken and other everyday foods.