Best rated air fryers: Top picks for crispy, convenient cooking with less oil and easy everyday meal preparation

Best rated air fryers: Crispy, convenient cooking with less oil for everyday meals at home. (AI generated image) By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less Get your new Kitchen Appliance at ₹ 1,000/month Check Eligibility → Air fryers have become a popular choice for preparing crispy snacks and everyday meals with less oil. From compact models to larger-capacity options, they offer convenient cooking for different household needs. Digital controls, preset menus and adjustable temperatures make everyday use simpler. Best-rated air fryers stand out for features such as rapid air circulation, EvenCrisp or Max Crisp technology, multiple cooking modes and easy-to-use touch controls. Larger baskets suit family portions, while preset programmes help simplify cooking. Options from Philips, Ninja, Cosori, Instant, Tower and KENT offer different capacities and functions for buyers seeking convenient, versatile kitchen appliances.

The COSORI Air Fryer offers a practical way to prepare everyday meals with less oil. Its 4.7-litre capacity suits small to medium households, while the digital touch panel simplifies operation. With multiple preset menus and cooking functions, it can handle snacks, vegetables, meats and baked foods. The appliance also includes a recipe cookbook to provide additional meal ideas and support convenient home cooking.

Specifications Air frying 4.7L cooking capacity Digital controls Touch panel controls Rapid heating 1500W fast cooking Oil-free cooking Uses minimal cooking oil Temperature control Adjustable cooking temperature Reasons to buy Multiple preset menus Versatile cooking functions Reason to avoid Bulky for small kitchens May suit larger portions

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its easy controls, versatile functions and convenient cooking performance. Why choose this product? A versatile 4.7-litre air fryer with preset menus and multiple cooking functions for everyday meals.

2. Tower Air Fryer 4.5L Digital 1600W 10 Presets 50-200C Timer Black Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Tower Air Fryer offers a convenient way to prepare everyday meals with less oil. Its 4.5-litre capacity provides space for cooking different dishes, while the digital controls make operation simple. With 10 preset programmes, users can select suitable settings for various foods. The adjustable temperature range and timer provide greater control over cooking, making this air fryer a practical addition to modern kitchens.

Specifications Air frying 4.5L cooking capacity Digital controls Digital control panel Rapid heating 1600W heating power Oil-free cooking Reduced-oil cooking method Temperature control 50–200°C temperature range Reasons to buy 10 preset programmes Wide temperature range Reason to avoid Limited cooking capacity May need counter space

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its preset options, digital controls and straightforward everyday operation. Why choose this product? A 4.5-litre air fryer with 10 presets, digital controls and adjustable temperature settings.

The Philips Air Fryer NA120/00 offers a convenient way to prepare everyday meals with less oil. Its 4.2-litre capacity provides practical space for different dishes, while the large design suits regular home cooking. The air fryer can be used for preparing snacks, vegetables and other meals. Its straightforward operation makes it a practical kitchen appliance for buyers seeking convenient cooking with reduced oil.

Specifications Air frying 4.2L cooking capacity Digital controls Manual control operation Rapid heating Rapid air circulation Oil-free cooking Uses less cooking oil Temperature control Adjustable temperature settings Reasons to buy Practical 4.2L capacity Easy everyday cooking Reason to avoid Fewer digital features Limited preset controls

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its simple operation, practical capacity and convenient everyday cooking. Why choose this product? A 4.2-litre air fryer designed for convenient, reduced-oil cooking and regular household use.

The Philips Digital Airfryer HD9252/90 offers a convenient way to prepare everyday meals with less oil. Its 4.1-litre capacity provides practical space for snacks, vegetables and other dishes. The touch panel makes operation straightforward, while the air frying system supports convenient cooking. Its large design suits regular household use, making it a practical choice for buyers seeking simple, reduced-oil meal preparation in their kitchen.

Specifications Air frying 4.1L cooking capacity Digital controls Touch panel controls Rapid heating Rapid air circulation Oil-free cooking Uses less cooking oil Temperature control Adjustable temperature settings Reasons to buy Convenient touch controls Practical 4.1L capacity Reason to avoid Limited cooking capacity Requires counter space

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its touch controls, practical capacity and convenient everyday cooking performance. Why choose this product? A 4.1-litre air fryer with touch controls for convenient, reduced-oil everyday cooking.

The Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90 offers a convenient way to prepare everyday meals with less oil. Its 4.1-litre capacity provides practical space for snacks, vegetables and other dishes. Designed for regular home use, it supports air frying and convenient meal preparation. The compact format makes it suitable for everyday kitchens, while its straightforward operation can help simplify cooking for individuals and small households.

Specifications Air frying 4.1L cooking capacity Digital controls Manual control operation Rapid heating Rapid air circulation Oil-free cooking Uses less cooking oil Temperature control Adjustable temperature settings Reasons to buy Practical 4.1L capacity Simple everyday operation Reason to avoid No digital touch panel Limited advanced controls

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its simple operation, practical capacity and convenient everyday cooking. Why choose this product? A 4.1-litre air fryer offering straightforward operation for convenient, reduced-oil everyday meal preparation.

The KENT Digital Air Fryer offers a convenient way to prepare everyday meals with reduced oil. Its 6.5-litre capacity provides ample space for different dishes, while the digital display and touch controls simplify operation. With functions for baking, grilling and roasting, it supports versatile meal preparation. Rapid heat circulation helps distribute heat during cooking, while the viewing window and built-in light allow users to monitor food.

Specifications Air frying 6.5L cooking capacity Digital controls Digital display, touch controls Rapid heating Rapid heat circulation Oil-free cooking Up to 80% less oil Temperature control Adjustable cooking temperature Reasons to buy Large 6.5L capacity Eight preset menus Reason to avoid Requires more counter space Larger household footprint

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its large capacity, touch controls and versatile cooking functions. Why choose this product? A 6.5-litre air fryer with eight presets, rapid heat circulation and a viewing window.

The Philips Air Fryer NA231/00 offers a convenient way to prepare everyday meals with less oil. Its extra-large 6.2-litre capacity provides ample space for cooking different dishes and portions. The touch panel makes operation straightforward, while the air frying system supports convenient meal preparation. Its larger capacity makes it suitable for families and regular home cooking, offering a practical option for versatile, reduced-oil meal preparation.

Specifications Air frying 6.2L cooking capacity Digital controls Touch panel controls Rapid heating Rapid air circulation Oil-free cooking Uses less cooking oil Temperature control Adjustable temperature settings Reasons to buy Extra-large 6.2L capacity Convenient touch controls Reason to avoid Requires more counter space Larger kitchen footprint

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its spacious capacity, touch controls and convenient everyday cooking. Why choose this product? A 6.2-litre air fryer with touch controls, offering spacious cooking for family-sized meals.

The Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO offers a convenient way to prepare everyday meals with little to no added oil. Its 6.2-litre capacity provides ample space for different dishes, while Max Crisp technology supports crisp cooking results. With six cooking functions, it can air fry, roast, bake and reheat food. Variable airflow and a chemical-free cooking surface add practical features for regular home use.

Specifications Air frying 6.2L cooking capacity Digital controls Digital control panel Rapid heating Max Crisp technology Oil-free cooking Oil-free cooking capability Temperature control Adjustable cooking temperature Reasons to buy Large 6.2L capacity Six cooking functions Reason to avoid Takes considerable counter space Larger size for singles

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its spacious basket, crisp cooking results and versatile functions. Why choose this product? A 6.2-litre air fryer offering six functions, Max Crisp technology and variable airflow.

The Cookwell Air Fryer offers a convenient way to prepare everyday meals with reduced oil. Its 5-litre capacity provides practical space for cooking different dishes, while the see-through window allows food to be monitored during preparation. With 1400W power, it supports convenient cooking for snacks, vegetables and other meals. Its compact design makes it suitable for regular home use and everyday kitchen routines.

Specifications Air frying 5L cooking capacity Digital controls Control panel operation Rapid heating 1400W heating power Oil-free cooking Reduced-oil cooking method Temperature control Adjustable temperature settings Reasons to buy See-through viewing window Practical 5L capacity Reason to avoid Fewer advanced features Limited digital controls

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its viewing window, practical capacity and straightforward cooking experience. Why choose this product? A 5-litre air fryer with a viewing window and 1400W power for everyday cooking. What are the disadvantages of an air fryer? Air fryers can have limited capacity, occupy counter space, require cleaning, produce noise, and may dry out some foods during cooking. Which is the best air fryer to buy? The best air fryer depends on capacity, cooking functions, controls, temperature range, ease of cleaning, warranty, and household needs. Are air-fried foods healthy? Yes, air-fried foods can be healthier when using less oil, but overall healthiness depends on ingredients, portions, and cooking methods. Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best rated air fryers Capacity: Choose a size that suits your household and typical portion requirements. Cooking functions: Look for useful modes such as air frying, roasting, baking, grilling and reheating. Temperature range: A wider range provides greater flexibility for different recipes and ingredients. Controls: Digital touch controls and preset programmes can make cooking easier and more convenient. Power: Check the wattage to understand heating performance and cooking efficiency. Cleaning: Removable, dishwasher-safe parts can simplify post-cooking maintenance. Safety: Consider features such as automatic shut-off and overheating protection. Design: A compact footprint and viewing window can improve everyday usability. Warranty: Check warranty coverage for added peace of mind. Budget: Compare features, capacity and performance before choosing an air fryer within your budget. 3 best features of best rated air fryers

Product Timer function Multi-purpose cooking Non-stick basket COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) Yes Yes Yes Tower Air Fryer 4.5L Digital Yes Yes Yes PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, 4.2 Litre Yes Yes Yes PHILIPS Digital Airfryer HD9252/90 Yes Yes Yes PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, 4.1 Litre Yes Yes Yes KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L Yes Yes Yes PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00, 6.2 Litre Yes Yes Yes Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO, 6.2L Yes Yes Yes Cookwell Air Fryer, 5L Yes Yes Yes

FAQs on air fryers Are air fryers healthier than deep frying? Yes, they generally use less oil, which can reduce the overall fat content of foods. Can you cook frozen food in an air fryer? Yes, air fryers can cook many frozen foods without requiring prior thawing. Can an air fryer replace an oven? For smaller portions, an air fryer can handle several tasks typically done in an oven. How much oil should you use in an air fryer? Usually, a small amount of oil is sufficient, depending on the food and recipe. Are air fryers easy to clean? Yes, removable baskets and trays generally make cleaning relatively simple after cooking.