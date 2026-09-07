I’ve tested a dozen air fryers, and these are the 5 I’d recommend without hesitation

5 air fryers I would recommend everyone to have in their kitchen. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Get your new Kitchen Appliance at ₹ 1,000/month Check Eligibility → After roasting, baking, and crisping my way through a dozen air fryers over the past two years, my kitchen counter has occasionally looked like a small-scale electronics recycling yard.

Finding a genuinely good air fryer is harder than it looks. Some models are too loud, others take forever to preheat, and many claim to hold a family-sized meal when they can barely fit a handful of fries. The result? You end up cooking in batches while everyone else waits around the table.

Over months of real-world testing, I’ve cooked actual weeknight dinners, cleaned up sticky messes, and put these machines through their paces during house parties and game nights. Eventually, I narrowed the list down to five. Rather than picking one outright winner, I found five models that each get the important things right—from cooking performance and capacity to everyday convenience and cleanup. These are the five I keep coming back to, and the ones I’d recommend to family or friends without hesitation.

What I looked for while testing these air fryers Testing an air fryer once or twice can tell you very little. After using 12 different models over two years, I started noticing the small things that make a real difference when you use one several times a week. So, while testing these models, I focused on the things that matter beyond the number of presets or the wattage printed on the box.

How well does it actually cook? This was the biggest test. I looked for evenly cooked food, proper browning and crispiness without leaving some pieces undercooked while others were already too dark. I also noted how often I had to shake or turn the food midway.

Can it cook enough food at once? A large-looking basket doesn't always translate into useful capacity. I checked whether each air fryer could handle proper portions without overcrowding, especially when cooking for more than one or two people.

Is it easy to live with? The best air fryer is one you don't mind using regularly. I looked at controls, presets, preheating time, noise levels and overall ease of use.

How much work is cleanup? Grease, crumbs and marinades can quickly turn an appliance into a cleaning chore. I paid attention to how easily the basket and tray cleaned up after regular cooking.

Would I actually keep using it? Finally, I considered the overall experience: build quality, countertop footprint, convenience and value for money. Because an air fryer can have impressive specifications, but if it is cumbersome to use, it won't stay in your kitchen rotation for long.

And this is where the five below stood out. They aren't identical, and I wouldn't recommend all five to the same person. But each earned its place on this list for a different reason.