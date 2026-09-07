I’ve tested a dozen air fryers, and these are the 5 I’d recommend without hesitation
I tested 12 air fryers across different price points and capacities, putting them through everyday cooking, snacks and family meals. These five stood out.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
INALSA Double Basket Air Fryer 2800W & 14 L (7L+7L) Large Capacity |Non Toxic,BPA Free|PFOA Food Safety Certified|Cook 2 Full Meals Together|Flip Digital Screen|NutriFry DuoSlimView Details
Bosch CrispMaxx Digital Air Fryer XL 7.2L with Baking Tray | Illuminated Viewing Window | Touch Panel | 7 Preset Menu | Shake Alarm | Uses Upto 95% Less Oil | 2-Year Warranty | Black【MAF671B5IN】View Details
₹11,050
Unlock Personalized
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Philips OneChef, 6 Litre Smart All in One Cooking DeviceView Details
₹19,995
EDT Luma PureGlass™ 4.5L + 2.5L Dual Bowl Air Fryer Oven | ZERO COATING,100% Toxin Free, No Ceramic, PFAS, PTFE, PFOA | 6-in-1 Multi Function | 1500W | NutriRetain™View Details
₹11,999
Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer and Zippy Cordless Chopper | No Oil Fry, Bake, Roast, Grill | Wireless Chopper with Stainless Steel Blades, USB Charging | Chopping in 10 Sec | 2-Year WarrantyView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
After roasting, baking, and crisping my way through a dozen air fryers over the past two years, my kitchen counter has occasionally looked like a small-scale electronics recycling yard.
Finding a genuinely good air fryer is harder than it looks. Some models are too loud, others take forever to preheat, and many claim to hold a family-sized meal when they can barely fit a handful of fries. The result? You end up cooking in batches while everyone else waits around the table.
Over months of real-world testing, I’ve cooked actual weeknight dinners, cleaned up sticky messes, and put these machines through their paces during house parties and game nights. Eventually, I narrowed the list down to five. Rather than picking one outright winner, I found five models that each get the important things right—from cooking performance and capacity to everyday convenience and cleanup. These are the five I keep coming back to, and the ones I’d recommend to family or friends without hesitation.
What I looked for while testing these air fryers
Testing an air fryer once or twice can tell you very little. After using 12 different models over two years, I started noticing the small things that make a real difference when you use one several times a week. So, while testing these models, I focused on the things that matter beyond the number of presets or the wattage printed on the box.
How well does it actually cook?
This was the biggest test. I looked for evenly cooked food, proper browning and crispiness without leaving some pieces undercooked while others were already too dark. I also noted how often I had to shake or turn the food midway.
Can it cook enough food at once?
A large-looking basket doesn't always translate into useful capacity. I checked whether each air fryer could handle proper portions without overcrowding, especially when cooking for more than one or two people.
Is it easy to live with?
The best air fryer is one you don't mind using regularly. I looked at controls, presets, preheating time, noise levels and overall ease of use.
How much work is cleanup?
Grease, crumbs and marinades can quickly turn an appliance into a cleaning chore. I paid attention to how easily the basket and tray cleaned up after regular cooking.
Would I actually keep using it?
Finally, I considered the overall experience: build quality, countertop footprint, convenience and value for money. Because an air fryer can have impressive specifications, but if it is cumbersome to use, it won't stay in your kitchen rotation for long.
And this is where the five below stood out. They aren't identical, and I wouldn't recommend all five to the same person. But each earned its place on this list for a different reason.
5 air fryers I've tested and I recommend buying
1. INALSA Double Basket Air Fryer 2800W & 14 L (7L+7L) Large Capacity |Non Toxic,BPA Free|PFOA Food Safety Certified|Cook 2 Full Meals Together|Flip Digital Screen|NutriFry DuoSlim
The Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim is built for people who hate cooking dinner in batches. Its two independent 7L baskets let you cook different foods at different temperatures and timings, while Sync Finish brings them to the table together. The vertical design also saves counter width, making it particularly useful for families and multi-dish meals.
What I liked the most about this air fryer:
The Sync Finish feature is genuinely useful. You can cook chicken in one basket and fries or vegetables in the other, even when they need different cooking times and temperatures, and have both finish together.
Who should buy it:
Families or anyone who regularly cooks a main dish and a side together and wants to avoid multiple batches. It is also a good fit for kitchens where counter width is limited but vertical space is available.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Two foods can cook simultaneously
Sync Finish makes multi-dish meals easier
Reason to avoid
Tall design needs overhead clearance
Two baskets mean more cleaning
2. Bosch CrispMaxx Digital Air Fryer XL 7.2L with Baking Tray | Illuminated Viewing Window | Touch Panel | 7 Preset Menu | Shake Alarm | Uses Upto 95% Less Oil | 2-Year Warranty | Black【MAF671B5IN】
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Bosch Crispmaxx Serie 6 is a premium 7.2-litre air fryer that combines sturdy build quality with consistently good cooking performance. During testing, it handled fries, cutlets, samosas, pakoras and reheated foods particularly well. The illuminated viewing window, responsive presets and Shake Reminder also make it a practical choice for everyday cooking.
What I liked the most about this air fryer:
Its consistent cooking performance with Indian foods stood out. From crispy pakoras and golden pav to reheated parathas and pizza, the 360° airflow delivered evenly cooked results. The illuminated viewing window is another genuinely useful touch, you can check the food without constantly opening the basket.
Who should buy it:
This is a good choice for small families looking for a premium, dependable air fryer that can handle everyday Indian cooking, snacks and reheating. It makes particular sense if you value build quality and ease of use and don't mind paying more for them.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent, even cooking performance
Illuminated viewing window and Shake Reminder
Reason to avoid
Can get noisy at higher temperatures
Touch controls are slightly too sensitive
3. Philips OneChef, 6 Litre Smart All in One Cooking Device
The Philips OneChef is a 33-in-1 cooking appliance designed to bring multiple cooking methods into one 6-litre pot. It can air fry, stir-fry, steam, boil, roast, bake and prepare curries, among other functions. Its AmbiHeat technology uses temperature sensors to adjust heat for more consistent cooking, while the digital interface provides preset and manual controls.
What I liked the most about this air fryer:
Its versatility. Unlike a conventional air fryer, the OneChef is designed to handle several different cooking methods in one appliance, including air frying, steaming, stir-frying, boiling and cooking curries.
Who should buy it:
This is worth considering for people looking for an all-in-one cooking appliance rather than a dedicated air fryer. Its 6L capacity is designed for everyday family cooking, with Philips positioning it for meals for around 4–5 people.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Multiple cooking functions in one appliance
6L capacity for family-sized cooking
Reason to avoid
More expensive than a conventional air fryer
Learning all 33 functions may take some time
4. EDT Luma PureGlass™ 4.5L + 2.5L Dual Bowl Air Fryer Oven | ZERO COATING,100% Toxin Free, No Ceramic, PFAS, PTFE, PFOA | 6-in-1 Multi Function | 1500W | NutriRetain™
The EDT LUMA stands out from conventional air fryers with its glass cooking bowls that let you watch food cook without repeatedly opening the basket. During testing, it delivered consistently even results, particularly with paneer tikka, kebabs, fries and roasted vegetables. Its premium design, intuitive controls and PFAS- and PTFE-free cooking surfaces add to the appeal.
What I liked the most about this air fryer:
The transparent glass bowl genuinely changes the cooking experience. Being able to see the food as it cooks means less guesswork and fewer interruptions to check whether it is done. I also liked how well it handled paneer tikka and reheating, without drying the food out.
Who should buy it:
Buy this if you want a premium air fryer that looks as good as it cooks, particularly if you make Indian snacks, paneer, kebabs and roasted dishes regularly. It is also worth considering if you prefer glass and stainless-steel cooking surfaces over conventional non-stick coatings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Glass bowl lets you monitor food while cooking
Consistently cooks Indian snacks and dishes well
Reason to avoid
Glass bowl needs careful handling
Water can collect around the plastic sections
5. Wonderchef Prato Plus Digital Air Fryer and Zippy Cordless Chopper | No Oil Fry, Bake, Roast, Grill | Wireless Chopper with Stainless Steel Blades, USB Charging | Chopping in 10 Sec | 2-Year Warranty
The Wonderchef Prato Plus is a 4.2-litre air fryer that does the basics well: it fries, bakes, roasts and grills with little to no oil. In testing, it delivered impressively crisp snacks and surprisingly good puris, although some recipes needed trial and error. The included cordless chopper is a useful bonus for everyday meal prep.
What I liked the most about this air fryer:
Its ability to deliver properly crisp, golden snacks with very little oil stood out. After adjusting the temperature, frozen snacks came out well, while the air-fried puris were surprisingly close to their deep-fried counterparts. The 4.2L basket also gives enough room for decent-sized portions.
Who should buy it:
This makes sense for small to medium-sized families or first-time air-fryer users who want a versatile appliance without getting overwhelmed by too many advanced features. It is also a good option if you like the idea of having a cordless chopper for meal prep.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Delivers crisp results with very little oil
Includes a useful cordless chopper
Reason to avoid
Controls take some getting used to
Bulky for smaller kitchen counters
Features comparison of the best 5 air fryers
|Air Fryer
|Capacity
|Power
|Cooking functions
|Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim
|14L (7L + 7L)
|2800W
|Multiple cooking presets
|Bosch Crispmaxx Serie 6
|7.2L
|1800W
|Multiple cooking presets
|EDT LUMA
|4.5L + 2.5L
|1500W
|Multiple cooking modes
|Wonderchef Prato Plus
|4.2L
|1400W
|Fry, bake, roast, grill
|Philips OneChef
|6L
|2280W
|33 functions
How do you clean an air fryer properly?
Let the air fryer cool completely before cleaning it. Remove the basket and tray and wash them with warm water and mild dish soap, using a soft sponge to avoid damaging the coating. Wipe the main unit with a damp cloth and never immerse the electrical body in water.
Are air fryers safe to use every day?
Air fryers are generally safe for everyday cooking when used according to the manufacturer's instructions. Keep the appliance on a stable, heat-resistant surface, avoid overfilling the basket and ensure the vents remain unobstructed. Always use accessories and cookware recommended for your specific model, and allow the appliance to cool before cleaning.
Does a higher-wattage air fryer cook food faster?
Not necessarily. Higher wattage can help an air fryer heat up quickly and maintain temperature, but cooking speed also depends on basket design, airflow, heating elements and the amount of food inside. A well-designed 1500W air fryer can sometimes outperform a higher-powered model with less efficient airflow.
What features should I look for when buying an air fryer?
Look beyond the number of preset programmes. Useful features include adjustable temperature and timer controls, good airflow, a sufficiently large basket, dishwasher-safe removable parts, viewing windows and shake reminders. For families, dual baskets and synchronised cooking can be particularly useful because they allow different foods to finish together.
Similar stories for you
Wonderchef Prato Plus Air Fryer review: Can it really deliver crispy, delicious food without the oil?
Inalsa NutriFry DuoSlim air fryer review: Two 7L baskets, but the real game-changer is how they work together
EDT LUMA air fryer review: Came for the looks, stayed for the tikkas
The research and expertise
This story is based on two years of hands-on testing of multiple air fryers across different capacities and price ranges. Each model was assessed for cooking performance, capacity, ease of use, cleaning, noise and everyday practicality. Product specifications were cross-checked against manufacturer information, while the recommendations reflect real-world usage and first-hand observations rather than specifications alone.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.