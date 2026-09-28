Pitru Paksha is traditionally considered an important period for remembering and honoring ancestors through prayers, rituals and acts of charity. Daan, or charitable giving, is an important part of these observances, with many people choosing to donate food, clothing or useful everyday items to those in need. According to Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, a review of the planetary influences during Pitru Paksha 2026 suggests specific donations for each zodiac sign. Pitru Paksha 2026: What each zodiac sign should donate to honor ancestors and invite abundance (Pinterest)

The focus, however, does not have to be on how much you give. A useful donation, offered thoughtfully and with genuine intention, can make the act more meaningful.

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Aries If you are an Aries, you can consider donating red lentils, jaggery, wheat flour or seasonal red fruits. Whenever possible, choose something that can become part of an actual meal rather than making a symbolic offering. This Pitru Paksha, let the usefulness of your contribution matter more than its size.

Taurus For Taurus, rice, sugar, white clothing, milk or milk products can be considered, provided they can be consumed or stored safely. You may want to choose items that can support a family kitchen. The idea is simple: share some of the comfort and nourishment you value in your own life.

Gemini If you are a Gemini, green moong dal, stationery, green vegetables, or books are suggested options. When donating to children, you can put together notebooks, pens and other useful educational supplies. Passing knowledge forward can also be a meaningful way to remember what earlier generations gave you.

Cancer Cancer can consider donating rice, milk, white clothing, or drinking water supplies. You may also choose to donate food to an old-age home or to people who genuinely need support. Since Pitru Paksha is closely connected to family memories, let your donation reflect nourishment and care.

Leo If you are a Leo, you can consider wheat, jaggery, seasonal fruits or a useful copper utensil. Rather than choosing something simply because it looks impressive, pick something that will actually be used. You can also keep your charitable act private instead of feeling the need to make it visible.

Virgo Virgo can donate green moong dal, stationery, green vegetables or basic healthcare essentials. If you plan to donate medicines or medical supplies, make sure you do so through an organization that can safely accept and distribute them. For you, usefulness can remain at the heart of the donation.

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Libra If you are a Libra, rice, sugar, white clothing or personal-care essentials can be considered. Soap, sanitary products, towels and other everyday necessities may also be useful for shelters or old-age homes. Sometimes, small practical contributions can help support someone's dignity.

Scorpio Scorpios can consider donating red lentils, jaggery, blankets or seasonal red fruits such as pomegranates. If you are donating later in the season as evenings become cooler, a useful blanket may offer more value than a decorative gift. Choose something that can genuinely help the person receiving it.

Sagittarius If you are a Sagittarius, you can donate chana dal, turmeric, bananas or educational materials. Books, notebooks or support for someone's education can also be considered. If learning has played an important role in your own life, helping someone else learn can become a meaningful form of Daan.

Capricorn Capricorn can donate black urad dal, mustard oil, blankets or footwear. If you choose footwear, opt for something new, practical and suitable rather than giving away something you no longer use. Daan is meant to be an act of giving, not simply a way to clear out unwanted belongings.

Aquarius If you are an Aquarius, you can consider black urad dal, mustard oil, blankets or everyday utility items. You may also ask an old-age home what its residents actually need before deciding what to donate. Sometimes, the most thoughtful contribution begins with a simple question: What do you need?

Pisces Pisces can donate chana dal, bananas, turmeric or yellow clothing. Keep food donations simple, fresh and useful. Where appropriate, you may also choose to personally serve food rather than hand over the items and leave.

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Disclaimer: These zodiac-based donation suggestions are rooted in astrology and traditional beliefs and are intended for reflection rather than as scientifically proven guidance. Charitable giving should be voluntary, practical and respectful of the needs of the people or organizations receiving the donation.