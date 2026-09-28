‘I’m joining Oxford’: Indian student surprises friends with acceptance news

An Indian student shared a video showing how he surprised his friends with the news of his Oxford acceptance. He first told them he was leaving Dubai, quitting his job and moving back to India, leaving them confused. He then revealed that he was actually moving to London to join Oxford, prompting excited reactions from his friends. Indian student celebrates his Oxford admission with friends. (Instagram/@chiragxoxford)

Student plans special Oxford acceptance reveal The video was shared by Instagram user Chirag Pahwa. In the caption, he explained why he chose to share the news with his friends in person.

“The day I got my acceptance letter from Oxford, I honestly had no idea how to tell everyone about this incredible news. So, I called everyone over and decided to tell them together. And you can see their reactions for yourself.

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“To all my friends who have always been there, supported me and believed in me, thank you. And this is just the beginning.”

In the video, Pahwa explained that he wanted to tell his friends about joining Oxford in a special way because they had supported him throughout his struggles and witnessed his journey.

“I wanted to drop the bomb in person. I called everyone over, and the moment they realised it was urgent, everyone got tense,” he said.

He first told them that he was leaving Dubai.

“Dubai chod raha hoon,” he said, leaving his friends visibly confused.

He then added, “Toh job chod raha hoon. Ek hafte mein mere jaane lagta hai.”

When his friends were still trying to understand what was happening, he told them he was moving back to India.

“India ja raha hoon,” he said.

Watch the full video below: