Samsung Micro RGB R95H: Why this could be the best RGB TV in India for premium buyers

The next time you watch a sunset scene, a high-speed cricket match or a high intensity game on a premium TV, look beyond resolution. A 4K panel can give you plenty of detail, but how accurately the TV creates colour and controls light can change how convincing that detail looks. Samsung’s Micro RGB R95H is all about finer colour control, AI processing and seriously smooth motion. (Samsung) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

This is where Samsung's Micro RGB R95H takes a different approach. Instead of relying on a conventional LED backlight or standard Mini LED arrangement, it uses thousands of individually controlled red, green and blue Micro RGB LEDs. Samsung says these LEDs measure less than 100 micrometres, allowing the TV to control RGB light at a much finer level.

For a premium buyer, that distinction matters because it addresses one of the most noticeable parts of picture quality that is colour precision.

What is Micro RGB and why is Samsung using it? Think of a TV backlight as the light source behind everything you see. Traditional LED TVs generally start with a blue LED backlight, while Mini LED uses much smaller LEDs for more precise backlight control. Samsung's Micro RGB takes the idea further by using separate red, green and blue micro LEDs.

The difference becomes easier to understand in real viewing situations:

A sunset: subtle orange, red and blue tones can be controlled more precisely.

A cricket match: the green pitch, players' jerseys and stadium lights can retain their individual colour character.

A dark movie scene: smaller light sources allow finer control between bright highlights and darker areas.

Gaming: bright effects and colourful environments can appear more distinct instead of looking like variations of the same shade.

Samsung says its Micro RGB technology uses LEDs measuring under 100 micrometres, compared with approximately 100 to 400 micrometres for RGB Mini LED technology.

That is the core idea behind the R95H: more, smaller RGB light sources and individual control.

Micro RGB Precision Color 100 is about more than vibrant colours Calling a TV “colourful” is easy. Getting those colours accurately onto the screen is harder.

The Micro RGB R95H features Micro RGB Precision Color 100, with Samsung stating that it achieves 100% of the BT.2020 wide colour gamut and has received VDE certification for Micro RGB colour reproduction. The TV is also PANTONE Validated.

For viewers, this is particularly relevant when watching content created with careful colour grading. Instead of simply pushing saturation, the goal is to preserve differences between shades. A filmmaker's warm skin tones, the blue of a night sky or the many greens in a landscape can look more nuanced when the display has a broader colour capability.

That is also why the R95H is interesting for buyers comparing Micro RGB vs Mini LED. Mini LED remains focused heavily on precise backlight control, while Micro RGB brings RGB colour control directly into the backlight itself.