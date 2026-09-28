2 'Fat Dogs of Delhi' contestants, Gola and Tara, die ahead of grand finale: 'Rest easy, champions'

Two popular contenders in Delhi’s viral “Fat Dog Competition” have died as the Instagram tournament enters its semi-final stage, leaving fans mourning the loss of the much-loved dogs. The organisers shared a tribute for the two dogs on Instagram. (Instagram/@fatdogsofdelhi)

Gola, also known as Kebab or Rajpal Singh, from SDA Market in Hauz Khas, and Tara, also known as Khan Sahab, from Khan Market, were among the leading contenders in the knockout-style competition organised by the Instagram page ‘Fat Dogs of Delhi’. Both dogs had been leading their respective matchups and had attracted thousands of votes and supporters online before their deaths.

The organisers confirmed the deaths in a tribute post on Instagram, saying they received news of Gola’s “untimely demise” on Sunday evening, while Tara had died a couple of days earlier. “Given the outpour of public support they have both gotten, and the fact that they are still in the competition, we thought it would be best to inform you,” the organisers said.

The page also revealed that the two dogs were known by several names. Gola, aka Kebab aka Rajpal Singh, was called Laali and Shunty by locals, while Tara, aka Khan Sahab, was also known as Dhol. “They were both known and loved,” the organisers said.

“To honour the legacy they left behind, fatdogsofdelhi plans on raising funds and donating the proceeds to animal welfare causes,” they added.