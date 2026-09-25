Delhi's 'Fat Dogs' contest goes viral, 64 chonky canines battle for city's fattest dog title

The contest draws inspiration from the annual Fat Bear Week and will run from September 24 to 29. Dogs from across Delhi are taking part, with their owners required to submit a photograph, the dog’s name and their locality. The 64 entries are competing through multiple rounds, with one dog eventually set to be crowned the winner.

A unique online contest featuring 64 dogs from Delhi has gone viral, with social media users voting to decide which dog should be crowned the city’s chonkiest canine. The competition, organised by the Instagram page ‘Fat Dogs of Delhi’, has also sparked campaign-style support for several of the contenders.

Among the dogs competing are Kutta Singh, Mahakutteshwar, Gajinder, Gogo, Googoo, Monty, Bear and Laila. Chewbacca Raza Singh is another contender who has caught the attention of voters.

The contest has already seen supporters campaign for their favourite dogs. Kutta Singh, in particular, has attracted considerable attention, with supporters sharing posters and urging people to vote for her.

Blinkit also joined the campaign, posting in support of Kutta Singh on X. “Full support to Kutta Singh from Rohini,” the company wrote while sharing a picture of the dog. Blinkit also announced free treats for the winner, meaning the eventual champion could walk away with more than just the title.