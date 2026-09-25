Canon: Unlocking Everyday Productivity Through Intelligent Automation

By C Sukumaran, Vice President, Canon India Mr. C Sukumaran, Vice President, Canon India

Most productivity losses within organisations do not stem from major system failures. Instead, they arise from everyday inefficiencies such as awaiting approvals , repetitive manual tasks, disconnected workflows, and delays in accessing information. While these challenges may appear minor in isolation, their cumulative impact can significantly affect operational efficiency, turnaround times, and business agility.

As businesses continue to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the need to manage information more effectively has become increasingly important. According to industry estimates, India’s enterprise data management market was valued at USD 3.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.95 billion by 2034, reflecting the growing importance of document management and workflow digitisation across organisations.

Productivity Is a Process Issue, Not a People Issue For years, productivity has often been viewed through the lens of workforce performance. However, in many organisations, inefficiencies are embedded within processes rather than people.

Document-heavy environments frequently rely on manual data entry, fragmented systems, paper-based approvals, and disconnected information flows. These operational bottlenecks can slow decision-making, create compliance challenges, and divert employees from higher-value work.

As organisations seek to improve productivity, the focus is increasingly shifting toward identifying and eliminating process friction rather than simply asking teams to do more.

Where the Real Friction Lies Across industries, three common challenges continue to impact operational efficiency:

Document Processing Delays: Manual handling of invoices, contracts, forms, and business records often slows workflows and creates unnecessary administrative burdens.

Repetitive Tasks: Teams frequently spend valuable time performing routine activities such as data entry, document classification, and information retrieval.

Limited Workflow Visibility: Without clear visibility into how information moves across departments, organisations can struggle to identify bottlenecks, track progress, and maintain process consistency. These challenges highlight the growing need for intelligent automation solutions that can simplify and streamline everyday operations.