Lenormand Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026: Something you learn today may change how you perceive a person

Aries Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra Creation is at the heart of your energy today. An idea, project or personal desire may be asking for expression, so give yourself permission to experiment without demanding perfection. Lenormand Horoscope Today, September 25, 2026, for all zodiac signs (Kishori Sud)

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your lower abdomen and chant VAM slowly for a few minutes.

What to eat or drink: Oranges, pumpkin, carrots or cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian for creative flow, motivation and confidence.

Career and finance: Begin developing an idea instead of endlessly planning it. Take a practical first step and keep your resources aligned with what has genuine potential.

Taurus Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Release asks you to loosen your emotional grip on something that has already served its purpose. Letting go does not erase the past; it creates room for something healthier to emerge.

Chakra balancing practice: During slow breathing, imagine exhaling an old emotional weight and inhaling fresh green light.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apples or mint tea.

Crystal remedy: Malachite for transformation and emotional release.

Career and finance: Consider clearing an outdated commitment, expense or work pattern. Simplifying your responsibilities may create space for more useful opportunities.

Gemini Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Faith encourages you to trust the process even when the entire path is not visible. You do not need certainty about every future detail to take the next meaningful step.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes in quiet meditation or prayer, focusing on slow, steady breathing.

What to eat or drink: Coconut water, figs, soaked almonds or chamomile tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst for calm, faith and spiritual reflection.

Career and finance: Keep moving toward your goals even if results are taking time. Combine trust with practical planning rather than expecting immediate confirmation.

Cancer Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Discovery brings curiosity and fresh understanding. Something you learn today may change how you perceive a person, situation or possibility.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes and journal the first insights that arise without judging them.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple grapes, aubergine or rosemary tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite for exploration, intuition and reflective awareness.

Career and finance: Research can reveal an opportunity or an overlooked detail. Ask questions, investigate thoroughly and use new information to refine your plans.

Leo Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Impartiality helps you see beyond personal preferences. Step back from emotional reactions and give different perspectives a fair hearing before reaching a conclusion.

Chakra balancing practice: Practise five minutes of mindful observation, noticing thoughts without immediately agreeing or disagreeing with them.

What to eat or drink: Purple cabbage, blueberries, grapes or lavender tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli for discernment, perspective and clear thinking.

Career and finance: When comparing offers, opinions or strategies, focus on evidence and practical consequences. A balanced approach can lead to more thoughtful decisions.

Virgo Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra Passion brings energy and creative desire into your day. Follow what genuinely excites you, but channel that enthusiasm into something constructive rather than allowing it to become impatience.

Chakra balancing practice: Practise gentle hip-opening stretches while visualising a warm orange glow around your lower abdomen.

What to eat or drink: Mango, oranges, sweet potato or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Sunstone for enthusiasm, confidence and creative vitality.

Career and finance: Put energy behind a project you genuinely care about. Passion can strengthen productivity when paired with clear goals and sensible resource management.

Libra Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Gratitude shifts attention from what is missing to what is already supporting you. Today is an opportunity to appreciate people, experiences and progress without taking them for granted.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down five things you are grateful for and spend a moment feeling each one rather than simply listing them.

What to eat or drink: Kiwi, broccoli, leafy greens or tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Jade for harmony, gratitude and emotional balance.

Career and finance: Acknowledge the opportunities and relationships contributing to your progress. Gratitude can also encourage more mindful spending and better appreciation of what you already have.

Scorpio Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Perception is your strength today. You may notice details, patterns or subtle shifts that others overlook, but allow your observations to develop before drawing conclusions.

Chakra balancing practice: Close your eyes and focus gently on the space between your eyebrows for five minutes.

What to eat or drink: Blackberries, blueberries, purple cabbage or green tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz for mental clarity and focused perception.

Career and finance: Pay attention to details in conversations, documents and numbers. Your ability to notice what others miss can help you ask better questions.

Sagittarius Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Rejection can feel personal, but one closed door does not define your value or future possibilities. Allow disappointment to pass without turning it into a judgement about yourself.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hand over your heart and repeat, “What leaves my life creates space for what belongs.”

What to eat or drink: Avocado, spinach, green apples or rose tea.

Crystal remedy: Rose Quartz for self-compassion and emotional resilience.

Career and finance: A declined proposal or missed opportunity may require a revised strategy rather than giving up. Ask for useful feedback and keep exploring alternatives.

Capricorn Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra Impatience can make you want results immediately, but rushing may interfere with the natural development of an idea or situation. Slow down without losing your momentum.

Chakra balancing practice: Take ten slow breaths while visualising orange light around your lower abdomen.

What to eat or drink: Oranges, papaya, carrots or cinnamon tea.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian to channel restless energy into purposeful action.

Career and finance: Avoid impulsive purchases or rushed professional decisions. Break a larger goal into smaller milestones and focus on the next one.

Aquarius Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra Confusion may come from having too many possibilities competing for your attention. Instead of searching for an instant answer, organise the information and let clarity develop gradually.

Chakra balancing practice: Try alternate-nostril breathing for five minutes to quiet mental noise.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, purple grapes, beetroot or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz for grounding scattered thoughts and restoring focus.

Career and finance: Avoid signing agreements or making major financial commitments while important details remain unclear. Ask questions and verify information first.

Pisces Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Self-worth is your central theme today. Your value does not depend solely on achievements, recognition or other people's approval; strengthen your relationship with your own abilities and choices.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your hands over your solar plexus and chant RAM, imagining a warm golden light building inner confidence.

What to eat or drink: Bananas, corn, yellow peppers or lemon-ginger water.

Crystal remedy: Tiger Eye for confidence, courage and grounded self-belief.

Career and finance: Ask for fair recognition of your work, but also recognise your own contribution. Make financial choices from a place of self-respect rather than comparison or insecurity.

Kishori Sud

(IPHM Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Spiritual Life Coach, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163