Can breathing a certain way ease heartburn? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shares 3 ways to relieve acid reflux

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, is highlighting three simple ways to alleviate acid reflux symptoms without relying on medication. In an Instagram video shared on September 23, the gastroenterologist highlights, “If you deal with heartburn or acid reflux, a few simple things can help reduce symptoms without immediately reaching for another medication.”

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Ever finished a heavy meal only to feel that familiar burning sensation creeping up your throat? The discomfort of heartburn , the heaviness in your chest and the sensation of food coming back up can make it difficult to relax after eating. If acid reflux frequently leaves you reaching for medication to ease the discomfort, there are a few simple habits that may help manage the symptoms.

Chewing gum According to Dr Salhab, chewing gum when experiencing heartburn may help alleviate acid reflux symptoms. Chewing stimulates saliva production, which helps neutralise stomach acid and clear it from the oesophagus.

He explains, “Chew sugar-free gum after meals. Chewing gum increases saliva production and swallowing, which can help clear acid from the oesophagus faster and neutralise some of that refluxed acid. That saliva goes into your oesophagus and forms a protective barrier against the stomach acid.”

Diaphragmatic belly breathing Deep belly breathing can be practised immediately after a meal. Simply take a slow, deep breath through your nose, allowing your belly to expand more than your chest. This engages the diaphragm, which helps strengthen the barrier between the stomach and oesophagus, potentially reducing acid reflux.

Dr Salhab highlights, “Try diaphragmatic belly breathing. Slow breathing that expands your abdomen instead of your chest can help strengthen and coordinate the diaphragm around the lower oesophageal sphincter, which may help reduce reflux episodes. You can try this about three to five times. Just take short, deep breaths in and out. Make sure you're sitting down and you can do this after every meal.”

Walking after meals Going for a walk after meals can help stimulate digestion and promote the movement of food through the digestive tract. This may reduce the risk of acid reflux and help alleviate symptoms of heartburn.

The gastroenterologist recommends, “Take a walk after eating. Gentle movement can help with digestion and gastric emptying without putting extra pressure on the stomach. Just keep it light and avoid intense exercise immediately after a meal.”

“These won’t replace treatment if you have significant GERD, but for mild heartburn, acid reflux, post-meal reflux, regurgitation, and indigestion, they’re simple habits worth trying. If your reflux is frequent, worsening, causes trouble swallowing, weight loss, bleeding, or keeps waking you at night, get it checked out,” Dr Salhab concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.