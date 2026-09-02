Heartburn or gallbladder attack? Gastroenterologist reveals how to tell the difference and when it's an emergency

Is it just heartburn, or is your gallbladder secretly staging a coup? In this week's HT Health Talk — the reader-centric initiative by Hindustan Times — we tapped Dr Anupama N K, senior consultant, medical gastroenterology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, to clear up the confusion around gallstones, digestion, and life post-surgery. Also read | What happens when the gallbladder is removed? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains

While acid reflux brings that familiar chest burn, a true gallbladder attack hits with severe, persistent pain in the upper right abdomen— often radiating straight to your right shoulder after a heavy meal.

The good news? Having gallstones doesn't mean an emergency surgery is in your future; asymptomatic stones are frequently monitored. However, if standard ultrasounds miss the culprit, advanced imaging such as MRCP or endoscopic ultrasound can identify hidden sludge.

From busting mythic 'gallbladder cleanses' (spoiler: they don't work) to navigating post-op digestion and keto diet red flags, Dr Anupama breaks down the vital signs your gut wants you to know:

1. What is the difference between normal acid reflux and a gallbladder attack? Acid reflux usually happens when stomach acid flows back into the food pipe, causing a burning sensation behind the breastbone, sour taste, burping or discomfort that may worsen after meals or when lying down. A gallbladder attack, usually caused by a gallstone blocking the bile duct, typically causes sudden or steady pain in the upper right or upper middle abdomen. The pain may occur after a heavy or fatty meal and can last for several hours. It may also spread to the back or right shoulder. Unlike reflux, gallbladder pain is often severe and persistent and may be accompanied by nausea or vomiting. Fever, jaundice or worsening pain can indicate complications and require prompt medical evaluation.

2. What specific tests are needed to confirm gallstones if an ultrasound comes back clear? Ultrasound is generally the first and most useful test for detecting gallstones, but a normal scan does not always rule out gallbladder disease. If symptoms strongly suggest gallstones, a doctor may recommend additional testing based on the suspected problem. Magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography, or MRCP, can provide detailed images of the bile ducts and identify stones that may not be visible on routine ultrasound. Endoscopic ultrasound can detect very small stones or sludge with greater sensitivity. Blood tests, including liver function tests and pancreatic enzymes, can help identify bile duct obstruction or pancreatitis, although they cannot confirm gallstones on their own. In selected patients, a HIDA scan may be used to assess gallbladder function and detect problems such as poor emptying.

3. Can gallbladder issues cause pain that radiates to the back or shoulder? Yes. Gallbladder problems can cause pain that is felt beyond the abdomen. A typical gallbladder attack causes pain in the upper right or upper middle abdomen, and this discomfort can sometimes radiate to the back, particularly between the shoulder blades, or to the right shoulder. This happens because the gallbladder and nearby areas share nerve pathways, causing the brain to perceive pain elsewhere. The pain may be steady rather than cramping and can last from several minutes to a few hours. It may occur after eating, particularly after a heavy or fatty meal. However, back or shoulder pain has many possible causes, so persistent or severe pain should not automatically be attributed to gallstones. Also read | Gastroenterologist shares 5 habits that increase your risk of gallbladder stones and can even force you to get surgery

4. Do all gallstones require surgery, or can small/asymptomatic ones be safely monitored? No, not every gallstone requires surgery. Gallstones discovered incidentally and without symptoms can often be safely monitored without treatment. Surgery, usually laparoscopic gallbladder removal, is generally recommended when stones cause repeated painful attacks or complications such as acute cholecystitis, pancreatitis or bile duct obstruction. The size of a stone alone does not necessarily determine whether surgery is needed; symptoms, location, complications and the person's overall health are more important factors. Small stones can still cause significant problems if they move into the bile ducts. People with asymptomatic stones should remain aware of new symptoms and seek medical advice if they develop persistent abdominal pain, fever, vomiting or jaundice. Management should therefore be individualised rather than based solely on stone size.