Keto coach shares 5 common keto diet myths that may prevent you from getting desired results

Ketogenic nutrition continues to gain attention for its potential benefits in fat loss and metabolic health. However, despite its growing popularity, many individuals fail to see results, not because the ketogenic approach is ineffective, but because it is often misunderstood and poorly applied. According to Rahul Kamra, a keto coach and founder of the Ketorets, most keto failures stem from misinformation rather than a lack of effort. By definition, a ketogenic diet is not a balanced diet. Around 75% of calorie intake comes from fats.(Istock)

What are common mistakes in a keto diet?

Keto coach Rahul Kamra tells Health Shots about the five common misconceptions about the keto diet that often stop people from getting lasting results:

Myth 1: Keto means eating unlimited fat

Reality: Keto is not about excessive fat consumption. While fat becomes the primary energy source, overconsumption, especially without considering overall energy balance, can stall progress. Structured keto focuses on strategic fat intake, not indiscriminate additions of oils, butter, or cream to every meal.

Myth 2: A calorie deficit alone is enough on keto

Reality: While a calorie deficit matters, keto success is influenced by hormonal regulation, stress levels, sleep quality, and electrolyte balance. “Many individuals unknowingly under-eat or mismanage macros, leading to fatigue and plateaus”, says the expert. Keto works best when metabolism is supported, not when calories are aggressively cut.

Myth 3: Protein must be extremely low

Reality: Excessively low protein intake can compromise muscle mass, metabolic rate, and satiety. “Keto is not inherently a low-protein diet”, says the Keto Coach. Adequate protein, adjusted for age, activity, and body composition, is essential for long-term sustainability and metabolic health.

Myth 4: Hydration is secondary to food choices

Reality: Hydration is critical to keto adaptation. As carbohydrate intake drops, the body loses more water and electrolytes. “Inadequate hydration often leads to weakness, headaches, and stalled progress, issues that are commonly misinterpreted as diet failure”, shares the expert.

Myth 5: Salt intake should be restricted on keto

Reality: Lower insulin levels on keto increase sodium excretion. Without adequate salt intake, individuals may experience dizziness, cramps, and poor recovery. Strategic sodium intake, including salt water when needed, helps maintain electrolyte balance and overall physiological stability.

Ketogenic nutrition is not a shortcut but a precision-driven metabolic approach. When applied with personalisation, education, and structure, keto can deliver consistent, sustainable outcomes. Most setbacks arise from one-size-fits-all advice and oversimplified social media narratives. “The success of keto lies in understanding how the body adapts, not in extreme restriction or blind adherence”, says Kamra.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)