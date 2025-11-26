Struggling with PCOS? Diet expert reveals if keto diet improves hormonal balance and boosts weight loss

PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a hormonal disorder that may lead to irregular periods, excess male hormones (androgens), weight gain and small cysts on the ovaries. Diet plays a key role in PCOS management, considering women may have to make weight loss efforts and improve hormonal balance. According to a dietitian, a ketogenic or keto diet for PCOS weight loss may be ideal. A keto diet may support PCOS management.(Freepik)

What is a keto diet?

It's a strict diet that is rich in fat but low in carbohydrates. The main rule of a keto diet is to reduce carbohydrate intake to less than 50 grams per day. This shift forces the body into ketosis, a condition where it burns fat for fuel instead of glucose. Essentially, this is a low-carbohydrate diet that focusses on turning fats into ketone bodies instead of carbohydrates into glucose, to provide the body's main source of energy.

Dt. Inshara Mahedvi, Consultant Nutritionist and Dietitian at Motherhood Hospital, tells Health Shots that the keto diet can help manage insulin resistance, which is commonly seen in women with PCOS. “Lower carbs may lead to better hormone balance, improving irregular periods and acne. It can also help in your weight-loss journey, which further reduces PCOS-related inflammation. However, it is necessary to consult a doctor before starting any diet,” Mahedvi said.

Here's a case study: Eleven women with obesity and a clinical diagnosis of PCOS were recruited for a pilot study cited by the National Library of Medicine. They were asked to restrict their carbohydrate intake to 20 grams or less per day for 24 weeks. Participants returned every two weeks to an outpatient research clinic for measurements and reinforcement of dietary instruction. Of the 11 women, 5 completed the study, and exhibited improvement in weight, percent free testosterone, LH/FSH ratio, and fasting insulin.

What to eat and avoid on a keto diet for PCOS?

Women with PCOS need to follow a well-balanced diet that includes whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, vegetables, and fruits to balance hormones. Go for high-fiber foods and low-glycemic index carbs to manage blood sugar levels.

Avoid processed foods, sugary drinks, refined carbs, and excessive fried foods, which can worsen one’s insulin resistance. Cutting down on dairy and high-sugar snacks may also reduce inflammation and hormone imbalances.

Are there any risks?

A keto diet can cause nutrient deficiencies if not properly planned. This could mean missing out on fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Some women tend to experience hormonal imbalance or irregular periods due to very low carbohydrate intake, while some may even experience fatigue, headaches, and digestive issues. The diet expert warns that following a keto diet without supervision can increase stress on the liver and kidneys. It is necessary to consult a doctor before following this diet.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)