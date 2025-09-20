Keto diet's weight loss benefits come with shocking downsides? New study reveals alarming metabolic concerns

The keto diet is low in carbs and focuses on high healthy fat intake and moderate protein. It creates a state of ketosis, where fat becomes the primary fuel instead of glucose. Common keto foods include fish, eggs, avocados, nuts, and low-calorie vegetables. Keto diet is a combination of protein, fibre and fats.(Freepik)

A study published in the Journal of Science Advances on September 19, 2025, aimed to see what happens when one is on a keto diet for a long time, and the subsequent effects on weight, blood lipid levels, liver health and blood sugar regulation. The researchers conducted it on mice.

Keto helps manage weight but comes with risks?

Keto is known for its weight loss benefits because of its low-carb approach. The study also confirmed that mice on a keto diet gained less weight, demonstrating the effectiveness of keto for weight control. However, this mouse study also revealed that following a long-term keto diet may adversely impact metabolic health. While it helps with weight management, it could lead to higher blood fat levels, fatty liver disease, and impaired blood sugar regulation.

The mice showed higher levels of triglycerides and cholesterol, along with fat accumulation in the liver, suggesting keto’s negative influence on liver and cardiovascular health.

The keto diet also led to dysfunctional blood sugar control, as the mice were unable to manage sugar levels effectively after meals. Later, when the mice were switched to a low-fat diet, their glucose tolerance improved, indicating that, to some extent, the negative side effects can be reversed.

What does this mean for humans?

The study findings were based on observations in mice fed keto diets. While more human studies are needed to fully understand the consequences on the human body, specifically how keto influences humans, the researchers still cautioned that keto’s high fat content carries major risks for cholesterol and blood sugar control, especially if followed for a long time.

This is a major finding that alerts people to broaden their awareness about the diet they may begin. Primarily, the focus of any diet is to maintain a calorie deficit and lose weight, but the repercussions may extend to other health aspects that you may overlook if you keep only tunnel vision on dropping numbers on the scale. Like keto, which has low-carb content but high in fats, puts pressure on the body's metabolic health, triggering cholesterol, improper blood sugar management.

