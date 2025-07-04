Men lose more weight than women when on keto diet? Fitness coach shares the biological advantage men may have

Everyone's weight loss journey has a different pace, progressing in its own rhythm. Diet is one of the integral components of fitness, and it is commonly expected to deliver uniform results. However, the result actually depends on many factors, from the body's metabolism to gender. Keto is one of the diets people adopt for weight loss, but there may be a disparity in terms of weight loss results between men and women. Keto diet plans work differently in men and women because they have different biological metabolism. (Shutterstock)

Rahul Kamra, keto coach and founder of Ketorets, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle how the body's response to the diet may depend on the biological differences in men and women.

Zooming in on the basics first, Rahul explained how the keto diet sees a shift in how the body fat is burned, changing the body's primary fuel source. He said, "The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, moderate-protein, low-carbohydrate nutritional approach that shifts the body into a state called ketosis, where fat becomes the primary fuel instead of glucose. Research suggests humans are naturally adapted to ketosis from birth, making it a biologically familiar state. Today, it’s widely used not just for fat loss, but also as a metabolic therapy to address lifestyle-related disorders like insulin resistance, PCOS, and chronic inflammation.”

ALSO READ: About to start keto diet? 5 important things you need to know for best results

Do men lose more weight on keto?

Men may seem to lose their waistline faster.(Shutterstock)

So much hinges on the numbers on the weighing scale, and it may be particularly disheartening when men seem to see a drop more easily than women, even when following the same diet. But this comparison can be misleading, especially for women, as there’s much more happening beneath the surface than just the numbers.

Rahul Kamra pointed out, "Yes, men do lose more weight initially. But that number can be misleading if you’re not looking deeper. For women, especially those on a ketogenic diet, the menstrual cycle introduces regular water retention, hormonal shifts, and bloating, often masking real progress. This results in temporary scale fluctuations that can hide inch loss and fat-burning improvements.”

Why do men have the advantage?

When results are seen in men, with weight dropping much faster, many may think it’s due to discipline. While discipline is a non-negotiable essential in any weight loss journey, men may have a biological edge that helps them respond better to keto diet plans.

Rahul added, "Men also carry a natural advantage when it comes to muscle mass. The male body is biologically wired to build and maintain muscle more easily, and since muscle burns more calories at rest, men often experience a higher resting metabolic rate. Their bodies become more efficient at using fat as fuel during keto adaptation.”

So, what sets women's biology apart and makes their response to the keto diet slower than men? The answer lies in the muscle-to-fat ratio. The Keto Coach explained, “Women, on the other hand, have a higher body fat percentage by design and a different muscle-to-fat ratio. This makes their metabolic response to ketogenic diets slightly slower, especially when protocols aren’t tailored to female physiology. Progress for women may not always be dramatic on the weighing scale, but it often shows up in waist measurements, mood, energy, and sleep. That's a real transformation."

Diets are not a template for a weight loss journey with the expectation of seeing similar results. Weight loss is a highly personalised process, and it needs to be tailored to the individual's body needs. Rahul noted, “Keto success isn’t about speed; it’s about sustainability. Women with PCOS, thyroid disorders, or insulin resistance often require more nuanced plans. In the world of ketogenic transformations, numbers can lie, but the body doesn’t. Both men and women stop comparing timelines and start honouring their unique biology. ”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.