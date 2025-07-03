Nutritionist shares monsoon diet tips for better digestion and gut health

Are you aware of the gut health challenges that the monsoon season presents? As the rains sweep across regions, bringing relief from the scorching summer, they also create a breeding ground for various digestive issues. With the increased humidity and temperature fluctuations, our digestive systems face a range of challenges, leading to problems such as indigestion, bloating, and food poisoning. Stay healthy this rainy season(ADOBE)

Understanding the reasons behind these digestive disruptions during the monsoon is crucial. Changes in our environment impact our bodies, making it more challenging than ever to maintain gut health. Dhriti Jain, a Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, sheds light on the factors contributing to the uptick in digestive issues during the rainy season.

Why does our digestion slow down in the monsoon?

Several interconnected factors contribute to slow digestion during this period. The concept of "digestive fire', derived from Ayurveda, suggests that the monsoon dampens this fire, resulting in reduced nutrient absorption and slow digestion. The drop in atmospheric pressure can also impact blood flow and metabolism, while increased humidity disrupts gut flora, impairing enzyme function.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), the common gut issues that arise during this season demand our attention, including loose stools, diarrhoea, and a sudden loss of appetite. Understanding these symptoms is the first step toward effective management.

What foods should be on your radar during the monsoon?

With the heightened risk of contamination, certain food items should be avoided to protect your gut health.

Raw leafy greens and salads, for instance, can harbour bacteria if not washed thoroughly; hence, cooking these items properly is recommended.

for instance, can harbour bacteria if not washed thoroughly; hence, cooking these items properly is recommended. Seafood is another concern, as monsoon conditions increase its susceptibility to spoilage, thereby raising the risk of foodborne illnesses.

is another concern, as monsoon conditions increase its susceptibility to spoilage, thereby raising the risk of foodborne illnesses. Street food, often associated with poor hygiene practices, should also be treated with caution.

Dairy products

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service warns that unpasteurized items can become unsafe during humid months due to rapid bacterial growth. Even the thirst-quenching allure of cold beverages can disrupt digestion by cooling the body's internal environment, weakening our digestive efficiency.

Stay healthy this rainy season(ADOBE)

Gut-friendly foods: Probiotics and prebiotics

To counteract these challenges, incorporating gut-friendly foods into your diet becomes essential, as noted in the Cell Host & Microbe journal.

Probiotics, which are live beneficial bacteria found in items like curd and kefir, are vital for maintaining gut health.

which are live beneficial bacteria found in items like curd and kefir, are vital for maintaining gut health. Similarly, high-fibre prebiotics found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains nourish these helpful bacteria, ensuring their optimal performance.

A balanced meal plan

During the monsoon, focus on immune-boosting, easily digestible foods to fend off infections.

For example, starting your day with lukewarm water and soaked nuts, followed by a breakfast of moong dal chilla (lentil crepe), can set a positive tone for the day.

Snacking on roasted chickpeas or foxnuts (makhana), paired with herbal tea, provides additional support for maintaining gut health.

Food safety tips for the monsoon

Making safe food choices is crucial during this period:

Washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly and keeping your kitchen and utensils clean can minimise the risk of contamination.

Maintaining personal hygiene is equally essential; washing hands before and after handling food can prevent foodborne illnesses.

The challenges posed by the monsoon season necessitate proactive measures to safeguard our gut health. As digestive issues become more prevalent, taking preventive measures such as maintaining a balanced diet and practising good hygiene can significantly reduce the risk. With mindful dietary choices and awareness, we can navigate this season while preserving our digestive well-being.