Zerodha's Nithin Kamath urges Indians to question food choices: ‘Slowly killing us’
Nithin Kamath talked about the importance of questioning ingredients in our food and making informed choices.
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath raised concerns about the quality of food consumed by Indians. On social media platform X (formerly Witter), Nithin Kamath talked about the importance of questioning ingredients in our food and making informed choices.
Read more: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on what's better- FD returns, stocks or this third option
He wrote, “We Indians need to question what goes into the food we consume. The more we ask, the better choices we will have. The sugar content in most of our food is ridiculous.”
Read more: Nithin Kamath says his phone has become ‘unusable’ due to telemarketing: ‘Karma has a way of biting back’
He added, "Adulteration in food items like masalas, milk and protein. And then there are substandard chemicals used in food colouring and preservatives in fruits and vegetables. They are all slowly killing us. This applies to both packaged foods and food from many restaurants."
Read more: Nithin Kamath on why Zerodha doesn't advertise: ‘Watched a cricket match and saw…’
This comes after new guidelines that can impact branded products- including soft drinks, juices, cookies, ice creams and cereals- could be introduced to address sugar content in foods and beverages. The recommendations come after reports of excessive sugar content in infant food Cerelac and the malted drink Bournvita.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail