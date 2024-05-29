 Zerodha's Nithin Kamath urges Indians to question food choices: ‘Slowly killing us’ - Hindustan Times
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath urges Indians to question food choices: ‘Slowly killing us’

ByMallika Soni
May 29, 2024 08:59 AM IST

Nithin Kamath talked about the importance of questioning ingredients in our food and making informed choices.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath raised concerns about the quality of food consumed by Indians. On social media platform X (formerly Witter), Nithin Kamath talked about the importance of questioning ingredients in our food and making informed choices.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Nithin Kamath talked about the importance of questioning ingredients in our food.(X/Nithin Kamath)
He wrote, “We Indians need to question what goes into the food we consume. The more we ask, the better choices we will have. The sugar content in most of our food is ridiculous.”

He added, "Adulteration in food items like masalas, milk and protein. And then there are substandard chemicals used in food colouring and preservatives in fruits and vegetables. They are all slowly killing us. This applies to both packaged foods and food from many restaurants."

This comes after new guidelines that can impact branded products- including soft drinks, juices, cookies, ice creams and cereals- could be introduced to address sugar content in foods and beverages. The recommendations come after reports of excessive sugar content in infant food Cerelac and the malted drink Bournvita.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

