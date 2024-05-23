 Nithin Kamath on why Zerodha doesn't advertise: ‘Watched a cricket match and saw…’ - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nithin Kamath on why Zerodha doesn't advertise: ‘Watched a cricket match and saw…’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 23, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Nithin Kamath said that increasing number of stock brokerage advertisements was a good sign for the stock markets.

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath said that there is a reason that his company does not advertise. As a firm, it is "good place to be" in when Zerodha does not have to look at consumers in terms of acquisition costs and lifetime value, he said.

Nithin Kamath revealed why his company Zerodha does not advertise. (X/Nithin Kamath)
Nithin Kamath wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I often get asked, both internally and externally, why we don't advertise. It is a good place to be when you don't have to look at customers in terms of acquisition costs (CAC) and lifetime value (LTV). This way, we don't have to push customers to take a trade, we can stay spam-free, not have to sell life insurance as an investment, and more.”

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares trick to being a successful trader: 'You don't lose money if…'

He also said that increasing number of stock brokerage advertisements was a good sign for the stock markets as he observed a surge while watching a cricket match.

“I watched a cricket match after a long time, and damn! Every fourth ad is that of a brokerage firm. Sign of good times for the markets,” he said.

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on what's better- FD returns, stocks or this third option

Social media users commented on Nithin Kamath's post. One commented, “Yes one good thing about Zerodha is that it never push customers to take a trade, give tips or sell other services. One bad thing about Zerodha is that it gives glitches in times of Volatility. Right?”

Nithin Kamath says his phone has become 'unusable' due to telemarketing: 'Karma has a way of biting back'

While another wrote, “I think going forward you will need to advertise. This segment had zero competition when you started but now it has cut throat competition and need recall value to remain relevant.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

