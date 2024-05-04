Nithin Kamath says his phone has become ‘unusable’ due to telemarketing: ‘Karma has a way of biting back’

Nithin Kamath took to X to share a post recalling when he used to work in a call centre. He also shared a series of throwback photos with his then-colleagues in his post. Wittily, he added how, while working, he used to make cold calls to people in the US, and today, he has to keep his phone on silent due to telemarketing. Nithin Kamath shared this throwback picture with his X post on telemarketing. (X/@Nithin0dha)

“My phone has become unusable due to telemarketing and is always silent. Guess what goes around comes around,” he wrote. In the following lines, he added, “I spent four years at a call center, making unsolicited calls to people in the US. I guess Karma has a way of biting back”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the entire tweet by Nithin Kamath:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the post has collected more than 4,600 views - and the numbers are increasing. The share has further collected nearly 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about Nithin Kamath’s tweet?

“Oh, what a phenomenal journey you have had. Wish every youth becomes massively successful like you. Keep growing,” commented an X user.

“Now do you receive the telemarketing calls or not? Or have you already activated the DND services?” expressed another.

“Oh yes, it’s all about marketing nowadays. Glad you don’t push sale anything about your present workplace,” posted a third.

“The best way is that of realisation. As you did. Suffering continues for those who blame,” shared a fourth.

“9/10 calls are spam and selling unwanted stuff. Voice calls will be dead, and data will only win. Matter of time,” added a fifth.

“Would be interesting to know what other people in the pic are doing today,” joined a sixth.

“I never made unsolicited calls. Why do I receive telemarketing calls?” wrote a seventh.

What are your thoughts on the tweet shared by Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath?