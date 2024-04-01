 Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath details why WFH did not work for some employees. See post | Trending - Hindustan Times
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath details why WFH did not work for some employees. See post

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 01, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath shared how work from home module, which was implemented in 2020 to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t work well for all employees.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath took to X to share his observation about remote work, noting that while it was “great” for some employees, it was completely opposite for others. He further shared that a few months ago, he implemented the hybrid model for better collaboration and creativity among employees, and it has turned out to be a “positive” move.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath shared that the hybrid work module has yielded 'positive' results. (X/Nithin Kamath)
“All of us at @zerodhaonline went fully remote during the pandemic lockdown in 2020. While it’s been great for some, it hasn’t been for others,” wrote Kamath on X.

In the next few lines, he shared, “Work from home works well for support roles given the structured nature of the work. But for tech, business, and decision-making teams, it has been detrimental, primarily due to the big gaps in remote communication.”

Kamath also shared that the hybrid working environment has been ‘dramatically positive’. “So about ~10% (100+ people) of the core team started coming to the office 3 days a week starting a few months ago. The change has been dramatically positive, to say the least.”

Take a look at Nithin Kamath’s post on X below:

He replied to his own post and shared a blog written by Zerodha’s CTO, Kailash Nadh, on remote work. It is titled “The remoteness of remote work”. The key takeaways from the blog include the transition to remote work and challenges that the employees faced, including overtime, isolation, communication breakdowns, and burnout.

Nadh, in his blog on remote work, also detailed that the decision for the hybrid module had a positive impact on employees as it fosters better communication, collaboration, and spontaneity.

