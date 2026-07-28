Build it right: Why India's AI advantage starts with infrastructure

Every technology wave has two phases. The first belongs to the curious - pilots, proofs of concept, early adopters testing what is possible. The second belongs to those who build. India has entered the second phase. The question now is not whether AI works. It is whether your organization is architected to make it work at scale and on your own terms. As India transitions to the execution phase of AI, 96% of government leaders are pursuing Sovereign AI. (Dell)

IDC research commissioned by Dell Technologies found that 96 percent of Indian government leaders are actively pursuing Sovereign AI. Of those, 46 percent are evaluating technologies, another 46 percent are already running proofs of concept and an additional 4% have moved beyond experimentation into significant investment, underscoring growing institutional confidence in scaling sovereign AI capabilities. That is near-universal activation. But activation is not execution. The gap between intent and impact is where most organizations stall, and closing it requires more than ambition. It requires infrastructure.

Sovereign AI means control over your data, your models and your AI workloads without sacrificing access to global innovation. It means AI that operates within India's legal and regulatory framework, on infrastructure physically and jurisdictionally within the country, across India's 22 scheduled languages. Seventy percent of Indian government leaders recognize it as a strategic hedge against geopolitical risk national infrastructure in the same category as roads, power grids and telecommunications. India's Digital Public Infrastructure through Aadhaar, UPI, ONDC and Bhashini has already laid the trust layer. The execution layer is what comes next.

Agentic AI is what makes that execution transformative. Unlike earlier systems that simply responded to prompts, agentic AI reasons across tasks, connects data sources, orchestrates workflows and acts with greater autonomy. It does not just answer questions. It drives outcomes. India’s government leaders are not just moving fast; they are moving with a clear view of where AI is heading next. Almost all respondents (97.7%) express confidence in agentic AI as an adoption accelerator, Organizations still experimenting with generative AI are already a step behind.

Moving from experimentation to execution surfaces hard questions that cloud-only strategies cannot fully answer. Where does sensitive data get processed? How do you maintain performance without runaway costs? How do you meet compliance requirements that are increasingly local? The answer lies in distributed infrastructure, AI that operates closer to users, applications and the data that cannot leave the building.