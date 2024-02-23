Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath joins ‘rent vs buy debate’, says he prefers this

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath in a podcast with journalist Sonia Shenoy jumped in on the ‘rent vs buy debate’ and shared his take on the subject. He said that he stays in a home that he doesn’t own as he prefers renting over buying. The video has prompted a chatter among netizens. While many agreed with Kamath’s stand about renting a house, others argued that buying a home is better in the long run. Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath, while in conversation with a journalist, shared his take on the 'rent vs buy debate'. (File Photo)

During the conversation, Nithin Kamath also revealed that the only house his family owns is his parents' home and that is due to emotional reasons. He also expressed that he doesn’t see himself buying a house anytime soon as for him it makes more sense to simply rent.

Since being shared, the video has collected close to 3.7 lakh views. The post has also accumulated nearly 8,900 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. While some supported Nithin Kamath, others argued that buying a home is better.

What did Instagram users say about Nithin Kamath’s take on renting a house over buying?

“Buying a home is not a bad idea as long as we have 80% capital and 20% loan,” wrote an Instagram user. “but buying a property and making it home provides a kind of mental peace and sense of security. Nobody knows what's stored in the future. At the least, you can assure yourself that 'I have my own place to live in and nobody can just throw me out if I am unable to pay my rent for 3 months for whatever reasons it is'. A home is always a home,” added another.

“The upside to renting is that you aren't forced to make decisions based on vicinity. Due to affordability, you end up owning flats in the outskirts and spend a lifetime commuting and that forces you to make career and lifestyle choices closer to home, compromising quality or prospects,” joined a third. “Makes sense! His inputs are based on reality and maths,” commented a fourth.