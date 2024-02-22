 OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal says Shark Tank does this ‘really well’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal says Shark Tank does this ‘really well’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 22, 2024 06:46 PM IST

“Amidst all the fun on Shark Tank, what the show does really well is…," OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal wrote as a part of his post on X.

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal and a judge on the reality show Shark Tank India took to X to share a post on what he thinks the show “does really well”. In the post, he also reminisced about the starting days of his entrepreneurial journey when he had no clue how to “read or interpret a balance sheet”.

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal's tweet on Shark Tank India prompted people to post varied replies. (X/@riteshagar)

“Amidst all the fun on Shark Tank, what the show does really well is touch upon some of the most fundamental concepts of business and entrepreneurship in a simple manner. When I started OYO, I had no clue how to read or interpret a balance sheet. I am glad to see Shark Tank India is taking these conversations mainstream,” Agarwal wrote. He also shared a video with his post in which he is seen explaining what a “Contribution Margin” is in a business.

Take a look at this post shared by Ritesh Agarwal:

Since being posted a day ago, the tweet has gathered nearly 12,000 views. The share has further collected close to 200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

How did X users react to shark Ritesh Agarwal’s tweet?

“Awesome,” wrote an X user. “Very well explained,” shared another. “Absolutely! Shark Tank's ability to simplify complex business concepts is invaluable for aspiring entrepreneurs. Shark Tank India brings these discussions to a wider audience, empowering more people to delve into entrepreneurship with confidence,” added a third.

About Ritesh Agarwal:

Ritesh Agarwal is the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms. He recently became a judge in the reality show Shark Tank India. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the entrepreneur opened up about his failures, success, and his journey in the show.

While talking about being a part of Shark Tank India, the CEO said that it is ‘fascinating’. Mentioning the other judges, he shared that they’re not just “brilliant entrepreneurs, but great co-Sharks”.

