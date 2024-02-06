Shark Tank India judge and CEO of OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal recently bumped into Rana Daggubati at an airport. Agarwal revealed that the actor closely follows the business reality show and is an active investor in various startups. After he shared about meeting Daggubati, his post quickly went viral and surprised many. Rana Daggubati with OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal. (X/@Ritesh Agarwal )

“On my way to catch a flight, I bumped into @RanaDaggubati at the airport recently. As we got conversing in Telugu he told me he ardently follows @SharkTankIndia. Not a lot of people know but he is an angel investor and has a wide interest in multiple domains in technology and actively has invested in many startups. Maybe he could be a shark someday?” wrote Agarwal in his tweet. He also posted a selfie with the actor. (Also Read: Is Shark Tank India using Ashneer Grover's name for views on YouTube?)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on February 5. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views and over 1,200 likes. The post also has numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and said that it's 'incredible' to know that Rana Daggubati invests in startups. (Also Read: Aman Gupta tears cheque after making an offer to pitchers. Here’s why)

Here’s how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “That's awesome! It's always great to see successful people giving back to the startup community. Who knows, maybe we'll see him in the tank someday!”

A second posted, “Rana is 100% a shark. The most diverse human being I know.”

A third added, “That's incredible! It's heartwarming to hear about your encounter with @RanaDaggubati at the airport. Conversing in Telugu and discovering his keen interest in @SharkTankIndia and tech investments is fascinating. The prospect of him becoming a shark someday is truly exciting!”