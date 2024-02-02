Aman Gupta tears cheque after making an offer to pitchers. Here’s why

In episode 7 of the business reality show Shark Tank India 3, viewers saw Aman Gupta tearing his cheque after offering a deal to pitchers. Not just that, he also backed out of the deal and ended up saying “Bhai tu mujhe maaf kar,” to the pitchers. The image shows Aman Gupta in conversation with a pitcher on Shark Tank India. (YouTube/@SharkTankIndia)

Two brothers, Anand Nahar and Amrit, presented their pitch to the sharks for their fast food brand Zorko and asked for ₹1.5 crore for one per cent equity. At first, the sharks tasted their vegetarian food, which they liked, and then asked various questions to the siblings about their business.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

After the conclusion of the pitch, OYO room co-founder and CEO, Ritesh Agarwal and bOAT co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta, made an offer. The sharks offered them ₹20 lakh for one per cent equity and also ₹1.3 crores debt at 10 per cent interest for three years.

The brothers came up with a counter offer of 100 hours of advisory time for one per cent equity, along with ₹1.5 crore debt at 10 per cent interest for three years. At this point, Aman Gupta said that he could not commit hours like that and wouldn't make false commitments. However, he added “Right now I want to support you, your energy is right, you need some directions” and that the brothers could sit with him and his team for discussions.

Ritesh Agarwal on the other hand said, “I don’t have a problem in committing hours, you can take 20 hours of commitment from me, but from Aman’s side you have to put your trust and believe him”.

At this point, the sharks also asked the brothers to make a decision but they insisted Aman Gupta commit advisory time. After a few moments of conversation, the bOAT CEO tore the cheque and backed out of the offer. Frustrated, he also folded his hands and said, “Bhai tu mujhe maaf kar”. After that, Ritesh Agarwal too backed out citing that the brothers are indecisive.

Take a look at the entire pitch here:

The post was shared a day ago on February 1. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly a million views. The post has also collected tons of comments.

What did YouTube users say about this pitch?

“Ritesh is so calm,” posted a YouTube user. “I just love Ritesh so much. So calm, composed and let's pitchers speak their side,” added another. “I must say, in the end, Sharks took the right decision,” joined a third. “This is the only show that inspires us to do something big,” wrote a fourth.