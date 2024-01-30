Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta’s interaction with pitcher goes viral, he says ‘my wife will…’

Shark Tank India Season 3 began streaming on January 22 and has been creating a buzz on social media. A contestant’s pitch from a recent episode went viral, and it has a connection with Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt and a judge on the business reality show. People loved the particular episode so much that they started sharing various chunks from it. Some even took the route of hilarity and edited the clip capturing Gupta’s interaction with pitcher Priyasha Saluja. When Aman Gupta saw one of the videos, he couldn’t resist dropping a comment on it. boAt co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta with the contestant Priyasha Saluja. (Instagram/@cinnamonkitchenindia)

The clip was shared by the Instagram handle @edits_d24. It opens to show Saluja making a pitch for her business, The Cinnamon Kitchen. As the video goes on, Aman Gupta offers her 60 lakhs for 2% equity. To this, the contestant replies, “Don’t intimidate me like that.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Watch the video here to know what happens next:

After the video went viral with over 3.1 million views, Aman Gupta dropped a comment. “You guys are crazy. My wife will kill me, but for sure, the edit has come out nice. Tell the editor to apply for a position in boAt now.”

Check out how others reacted to this video here:

“Best episode ever,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I have watched this reel 100 times now.”

“Best episode till now,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Bro, this pitch was best.”

What are your thoughts on this?

The Cinnamon Kitchen also shared a post on Instagram expressing their gratitude for Aman Gupta. The company shared a picture from the show and wrote, “Thanks, Shark Aman Gupta, for believing in us! Feeling blessed to collaborate with you and take #TheCinnamonKitchen to the next level.”

To this, Gupta reacted, “Your energy and vibe stood out, making it one of my favourites this season. Let’s take CinnamonKitchen to new heights and make it even more remarkable than your impressive credit score suggests!”