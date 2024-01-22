OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal shares Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s ‘first up-close look’, says ‘truly a historic moment’

Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO, visited Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir and tweeted pictures capturing a ‘first up-close look’. In the caption, he expressed that the energy inside the temple is ‘infectious’. OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal posing for the camera inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir. (X/@riteshagar)

“The gates are open! We’re standing inside the temple grounds getting our first up-close look. The energy here is infectious - this is truly a historic moment! Chants and prayers can be heard as devotees stream in,” wrote Agarwal while sharing a few pictures on X.

The first picture shows the Ayodhya Ram Mandir adorned with colourful flowers. Another picture shows the Sanskrit phrase “Yato Dharma Tato Jaya”, which translates to “Where there is righteousness, there is victory”. The third picture depicts a peacock made up of flowers, and the fourth picture shows Agarwal standing inside the temple and posing for the camera.

The pictures, since being shared on January 22, have been viewed more than 11,600 times. In addition to this, the post has also received numerous likes and comments.

“Those who got the chance to attend today are truly blessed,” an individual wrote.

Another added, “Wow, that sounds amazing! Enjoy the special atmosphere and soak in the historic moment. Truly a memorable experience!”

“Good to see the photos coming from the Ayodhya (Ram Temple). Jai Shree Ram,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Jai Shree Ram. Love from Odisha.”

Agarwal is currently on a spiritual journey that he started from the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu is also in Ayodhya with his family to mark the grand event. He expressed feeling ‘very blessed’ to be in the holy city.