Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani visits Ram Mandir in Mumbai, says he will visit Ayodhya soon

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 22, 2024 03:03 PM IST

Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani tweeted a picture of himself seeking blessings at Mumbai’s Ram Mandir. He also shared that he will soon visit Ayodhya.

Israel’s Consul General to Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, took to X to share a picture of himself seeking blessings at the historic Shree Ram Mandir in Mumbai. In the caption, he mentioned that he plans to visit the holy city of Ayodhya soon. The post comes at a time when the entire nation celebrates the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani at Ram Mandir in Mumbai. (X/@KobbiShoshani)
Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani at Ram Mandir in Mumbai. (X/@KobbiShoshani)

“Looking forward to visiting Ayodhya very soon. For today I visited the historic Shree Ram Mandir in Wadala, Mumbai,” wrote Shoshani while sharing a picture on X. The picture shows Shoshani seeking blessings at the temple.

Take a look at his post here:

The post was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since accumulated over 29,400 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also garnered numerous likes and retweets. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

“Good to see you sir. Jai Shri Ram,” posted an individual.

Another added, “You are so blessed.”

“Lord Ram, we are welcoming you,” expressed a third.

A few hours ago, boAt’s Aman Gupta shared pictures of himself seeking blessings from Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman and Sita Mata, among other deities. Alongside, he wrote, “Aaj ka #MondayMotivation hits differently [Today’s Monday motivation hits differently].”

Earlier, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO, paid a visit to Odisha’s Jagganath temple and shared that he will be in the city for the ‘Pran Prathishtha’ ceremony of Ram Mandir. He shared the update about his spiritual journey in a video message on X.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu visited Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. He shared two pictures of himself with his family on X and expressed that he feels ‘very blessed’ to be in the city. He also mentioned that his mother, Janaki, is a devout devotee of Lord Ram.

