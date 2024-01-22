close_game
boAt’s Aman Gupta excited for Ram Mandir inauguration, says ‘Monday motivation hits different’

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 22, 2024 12:44 PM IST

boAt’s Aman Gupta took to his social media account to share a post about Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ahead of its consecration ceremony.

As the highly-anticipated consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is underway, people are visiting the city to take part in the grand occasion. Those who cannot visit the holy city are sharing various posts on social media to mark the event. boAt’s Aman Gupta also took to his social media account to share a post about Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.

boAt's Aman Gupta seeking blessings from Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman, and Sita Mata at his home ahead of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. (Instagram/@boatxaman)
“Aaj ka #MondayMotivation hits differently. As the doors of the Ayodhya Temple open wide, let them symbolise the opening of our hearts to compassion, our minds to wisdom, and our hands to hard work and diligence,” wrote Aman Gupta while sharing pictures on Instagram.

The pictures depict Aman Gupta seeking blessings from Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman, and Sita Mata, among other deities.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Aman Gupta here:

The post, since being shared an hour ago, has accumulated over 13,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

An individual asked, “Your home?”

“Blissful Aman, sir,” shared another.

A third added, “Boat ke speaker pe ram bhajan sun raha hun [I am listening to Ram bhajan on boAt speakers].”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

